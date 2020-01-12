Hansen’s Sunday edition: Adia Barnes’ Wildcats are getting closer to national sport with almost every game

Loading...

Greg Hansen, longtime star columnist, about the latest sports news from all over southern Arizona:

The oh so narrow defeat against No. 3 Beavers shows that Barnes’ cats are on the rise

Aari McDonald (2), the guardian of the Arizona Wildcats, is pushing the basket as Taylor Jones (44), the striker of the Oregon State Beavers, tries to block the shot during a game at the McKale Center on January 10, 2020.

Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

After the Arizona women’s basketball team lost 63: 61 against Oregon State No. 3 on Friday evening, they did not sit and pouted or hid behind the walls of the locker room.

They sat behind a long table and autographed hundreds of fans, most of whom were new to UA women’s basketball. Most wanted to return to the McKale Center after an impressive climb to the top 25 and riveting on Friday.

UA coach Adia Barnes tweeted that “we fought hard and showed heart.”

This is phase II in building a championship program. Perhaps Arizona will be good enough to reach stage three in 2021 if, after a major defeat, there are no more statements from Barnes that say I’m proud of us. No more smiling faces after approaching THIS, possibly the most significant win of the program in 20 years.

Ultimately, it is important to fill the squad with better players, as Oregon State and Oregon have been doing since rising from insignificance to the top 10 in recent years.

Mikayla PivecFour years ago, the OSU senior who made the winning game basket 1.4 seconds before the end on Friday was a five-star recruit from the Seattle area who was ranked number 24 in the United States.

OSU’s other difference maker, who is younger in fourth year Destiny Slocum, was a 2016 McDonald’s All-American from Boise, Idaho, and ranked number 7 among all basketball recruits for US girls. She signed with longstanding national strength in Maryland, became the first-year student of the year in 2017 and then moved to OSU.

In this way, you climb to 3rd place in the nation and drive from 78 to 14 in the Pac-12, as the beavers have done in the past 5½ years. Arizona hasn’t had time to fill its list with slocums and pivecs yet, but it’s on the way there.

When Oregon No. 2 plays at the McKale Center on Sunday, the Ducks have a similar stacked lineup. Sabrina Ionescu was number 1 in women’s college basketball last year. retirement home Ruthy Hebardfrom Fairbanks, Alaska, is a 6-foot-4-inch center that was number 40 in the country four years ago. And 6-4 junior Satou Sabally, who belongs to the German national team, was the Pac-12 newcomer of the year in 2018.

One of the defining elements of college basketball for women is that there is no rule that disrupts the coherence of men’s programs like Arizona. A player must be 22 years old to qualify for the WNBA draft.

The Beavers and Ducks used their recruiting successes from 2017 and 2018 to become national champions in 2020.

With Arizona recruiting gains in the past two seasons and its place in the top 25, the Wildcats appear to be on the same track that turned two once-stumbling Oregon teams into national championship candidates.

The new wildcat defense staff lacks the wow factor

Paul Rhoads talks to reporters shortly after he was introduced as the new defensive coordinator at the University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, December 20, 2019.

Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Hired within a month in Arizona Kevin Sumlin Jonathan Smith of the State of Oregon pursued completely different approaches to staffing.

Smith took command of a program that had played between 7 and 29 in three seasons. One of his first employees was offensive coach JI am Michalczikwho in my opinion was the most competent assistant Rich RodriguezArizona employees.

Then Smith hired a defensive coach Legi Suiaunoa, who was Hawaii’s defense coordinator and has connections to the vital Polynesian recruitment pipeline. Smith followed with two other impressive acquisitions – Ex-Beavers Linebacker Trent Braywhich he picked from the Nebraska staff and defense coordinator Tim Tibesar, a Wisconsin linebacker trainer who was previously the Chicago Bears linebacker trainer and defensive coordinator for the Kansas State Hall of Fame trainer Bill Snyder,

The beavers are on an upward path; They went 5-7 last season, including a 56:38 win over Arizona and wins over ASU and Cal.

Last week, the Beavers extended Smith’s contract until 2025. Ken Goe of The Oregonian wrote: “Smith doesn’t understand the OSU, the school’s football program, or the community in any way (like his predecessor). He came in with a plan and executed it. He hired good assistants, sharpened the beaver’s recruitment profile and filled it with impact transfers if necessary. “

Sumlin has gone in the opposite direction, fighting for ineffective personnel decisions, unable to connect with the community, hiring badly, and putting Arizona in last place. He is working to save his work after 2020.

His three coaching supplements are similar to television commercials, which are about “just being okay”. Defensive line coach Stan Eggen is 66, the oldest football assistant ever hired in Arizona.

Dick Tomey was not afraid to hire older coaches. He persuaded the former head coach of Army, Purdue and Arizona Jim Young, a college football hall of famer who retired at 57 and is supposed to train the UA’s offensive line, 1992-94, in the desert swarm years. Young did not fully participate in the recruitment process, but was a differentiator.

Tomey also hired the 64-year-old Homer Smith 1995 Arizona offensive coordinator. Smith only stayed two years – he didn’t recruit – but he did teach young assistants Dino Babers This system blossomed in 1998, when Babers helped Arizona as a 12-1 season as an offensive coordinator.

One thing about Mike bends down“UA’s tenure was that after digging out of the mess by leaving John Mackoviche hired emerging, younger names in the coaching business. He started … Sonny Dykes as an offensive coordinator who was excellent. Stoops also hired a Texas Tech Offensive Line Coach Bill Bedenbaughwho became one of the best in business; He is now Oklahoma’s co-offensive coordinator.

Arizona’s new defensive trainer – harrows, Andy Buh and Paul Rhoads – All have trained competently in a number of middle school FBS schools from Maryland to the state of Iowa over the past two decades. They were all in bars that were fired multiple times so they knew what they were up to in Arizona.

Perhaps the biggest problem for these three coaches is whether to rent or buy in Tucson.

Andy Hassler was one of the best Tucsons on the hill

Arizona Daily Star Archives

In the spring of 1969, Palo Verde High School became left-handed Andy Hassler jumped on the radar of every major league baseball team and scored 93 in 62 innings with an ERA of 0.89. His appeal increased because he was 6 feet 5 inches tall and threw a high-end fastball.

Arizona Baseball Coach Frank Sancet Hassler signed a letter of intent, but the Angels designed Hassler in June 1969. He was in the major leagues until May 1971 and stayed for parts of 14 seasons, playing in 387 games for the Angels, Royals, Red Sox, Mets. Pirates and Cardinals before retiring in 1985.

Unfortunately, Hassler died on Christmas day in his home in Wickenburg. He was 68 years old.

He will be remembered forever as part of the most impressive period of pitching in Tucson’s history. He was a contemporary of Rincon High School Jim Crawford. Pat Darcy and Paul Moscow and the Palo Verde High School Bob Lacey, a five-member pitching group that has reached all the major leagues.

Nine years after the January 8 shootout, Green Dodgers heads scouting

Last week was an emotional one for John Green, the father of the last Christina-Taylor Greenwho was in the past week nine years ago Gabrielle Giffords Filming in Tucson. Christina-Taylor was 9 years old when she was shot. John GreenThe former UA pitcher was then a scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since then, he’s been one of the elite baseball scouts. The Dodgers made him their National Cross Checker – basically the last resort in determining and drafting decisions. Green became Dodgers’ global cross-checker for potential Americans and Latin Americans in 2018. One thing that many don’t know about Green’s rise in baseball is that he graduated in Arizona geology. After six years in minor league baseball, he returned to Tucson and worked for an environmental technology company.

Foothills completed part of Bobby Hurley’s ASU staff

Brandon Rosenthal

ASU athletics

When Bobby Hurley When you were sitting on the ASU bench at the McKale Center against Arizona last week, you may have noticed a familiar face. Hurley recently hired Catalina Foothill’s high school graduates Brandon Rosenthal as its director for scouting and player development. After playing basketball in Foothills, Rosenthal graduated from St. John Fisher College, Division III, and worked up entry-level jobs with Santa Clara, the Houston Rockets, and the Phoenix Suns G League subsidiary in Flagstaff.

Ex-UA trainer Joan Bonvicini belongs in the hall

University of Arizona basketball players throw coach Joan Bonvicini in the air to celebrate their 600th career win on February 8, 2007. The team prevailed against Oregon State, 65-61.

Jeffry Scott / Arizona Daily Star

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame announced 12 2020 class finalists last week, and I was wondering why Tucsonan Joan Bonvicini was elected not long ago. It was in the final vote in 2017 but was not selected. Your work in the State of Long Beach and Arizona is definitely worth a Hall of Fame. From 701 to 421, she worked as a trainer for the LBSU for a pair of Final Fours, and then took on a much more difficult task: rebuilding a UA program that had been in Pac-10 games 1-17 a year earlier , In Arizona, Bonvicini Arizona trained at seven NCAA tournaments and the 2004 Pac-10 Championship. Do you know what that was? To be accepted into the WBHOF, Bonvicini needs a strong and aggressive advocate who reminds voters of what they have achieved in these 29 seasons.

Todd Schulte’s resignation shows the requirements of the position, emphasized

Todd Schulte, left, speaks to Fr. John Lyons at a press conference with Schulte as the new football coach at Salpointe Catholic. Schulte has been with Salpointe since 1998.

Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The decision of Salpointe Catholic High School football coach Todd Schulte resign last week – he was hired to replace Dennis Bene a month earlier – reflects the generation change in high school football. At Salpointe, Schulte teaches five math classes every day. This was high school football – high school coaching – for most of the 20th century. High school football is now a year-round sport, from strength training to spring exercises and 7-against-7 summer pass leagues. The majority of Tucson’s best football coaches are no longer full-time class teachers. It’s just too much for a man, especially given Salpointe’s expectations. At Salpointe, Bene was also the facilitator of the booster club, fundraising and academic issues, the middleman for dozens of college recruitment projects – and the endless time it took to keep parents of unfortunate ball players busy. Trained replacement, Eric Rogersis the father of four small children and has his own marketing / advertising business. He takes on a mammoth project by adding Salpointe’s soccer program to his duties. If Rogers can convince the long-time assistant coach Al Alexander To stay with Salpointe is his first win as head coach, but I suspect that some of Tucson Alexander’s leading football preparation programs will offer the opportunity to influence their programs as he did at Salpointe.

The former Aztec Curt Shaffer became a hit in many ways

Tucson Citizen 1983

I spent an anxious day at Banner University Medical Center last week as my eldest son, Benhas been operated on to have a pacemaker implanted.

When a man from Boston Scientific, a rhythm management expert, arrived to explain how the pacemaker works, I noticed the name on his ID Curt Shaffer,

It was the same Curt Shaffer who was the 1984 first-team All-Metro Second Bassist in the Canyon del Oro High School’s State Baseball Championship. I remembered writing for the star in Grand Junction, Colorado in May 1985 when Shaffer, a third baseman who hit 0.385, helped Rich AldayPima College Aztecs take second place in the NJCAA championship.

I asked Shaffer what he has done in the past 35 years. His answer was impressive.

He joined the former Salpointe Catholic and UA outfielder Jim Bagnall on the baseball team at Old Dominion University. Shaffer was the club’s 1989 MVP, with Bagnall as an assistant coach and Mark Newman the head coach. Sounds familiar? From 2002 to 2014, Newman was senior vice president of baseball for the New York Yankees. Bagnall has been a baseball coach and sports director at Eastern Arizona College for 22 years.

After Shaffer’s baseball days, he became an Army captain, an Airborne Ranger who worked from 1991 to 1999 in military intelligence. He has worked in the medical device industry since then, first for Pfizer and now for Boston Scientific.

Pima lost this national title game to San Jacinto College in Houston in 1985. Shaffer, the lead whip, has ended PCC’s eighth inning. It turned out that he might have lost a ball game, but he was a big winner in life.