Hanyu’s choice was to return to the previous program

SEOUL – Yuzuru Hanyu’s attempt to regain the world championship title he last won in 2017 meant turning the clock back on himself and being himself, said Ghislain Briand, one of his coaches, on Monday before this week’s figure skating championships on four continents.

After finishing second in the Grand Prix finals and the Japanese championships in December, Hanyu, the two-time men’s Olympic champion, returned to the music he was playing at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

“He decided to change his clothes,” Briand told reporters. “He wanted something that is more Yuzuru. He ran in honor of (Evgeni) Plushenko, in honor of Johnny Weir. But if you do that, it is not your own achievement. He wanted something from him. Now it runs for Yuzuru and not for anyone else. “

Briand said that when Hanyu is on the radio, he likes running Pyeongchang’s short program in practice.

“In my opinion, this short program is the best short program in the history of figure skating,” said Briand. “Now he just has to perform.”

The trainer also said that Hanyu is building up to perform a quad axis on the worlds and that the four continents are part of his preparation.

“It (the quad axis) is getting better,” said Briand. “He won’t do it here because he’s going to do it on the worlds. He’s trying to find the best program to win the worlds.

“The four continents are only one step to regain the world championship title.”

From March 16, Montreal will host the World Championships.