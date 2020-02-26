[hap-seng’s-fy19-income-edges-up-to-rm1.16b-on-disposal-attain]

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd’s web income soared by 336 for each cent year-on-year to RM681.96 million for the fourth quarter (This autumn) ended Dec 31, 2019, thanks to a RM472 million gain from the disposal of financial companies subsidiary HSC Credit history (Melbourne) Pty Ltd.

This introduced the diversified group’s web revenue for the 2019 financial year (FY19) to RM1.16 billion, up from RM1.15 billion in the preceding yr.

Revenue for the calendar year jumped 14 for every cent to RM7.10 billion from RM6.23 billion beforehand generally owing from plantation, home and automotive divisions, it explained in a submitting with Bursa Malaysia now.

Hap Seng, which is involved in companies ranging from investing fertilisers and constructing materials to selling Mercedes-Benz autos, noticed its basic earnings for each share enhance to 46.71 sen from 46.01 sen formerly.

The directors did not recommend a closing dividend, holding whole dividend for FY19 the identical as FY18’s dividend of 35 sen.

Moving ahead, the business claimed its house division would keep on to make concerted initiatives to push sales and development completion of its present progress projects as very well as optimising the occupancy rates and rental yield of its financial commitment qualities.

The credit score funding division will stay careful in its business solution in view of the latest world-wide and domestic economic surroundings.

In the meantime, Hap Seng’s automotive division will continue to improve its sector share in the passenger motor vehicle section by its expanded network of autohauses and pre-owned motor vehicle centres although increasing its business car or truck market protection via its upgraded commercial motor vehicle dealers’ community with much more committed 3S dealerships.

Hap Seng explained matter to uncertainties arising from elements this kind of as the COVID-19 outbreak, the group was cautiously optimistic of accomplishing satisfactory effects for FY20. — Bernama