Happiness is a new friend with a wagging tail

Pondi Two or Hyotan, as he was also called, was rescued by a hamster and for the first time here in Adopt Me! last August. Since then he has been adopted by Tomomi and Soshi Eto from Kawasaki and renamed Gigi.

Most of her meeting had come about because Tomomi had been through tough times and she decided it was time to get up and help a dog in need. The new family member was very shy, but the adoption was a great success.

“We can see that he gradually realizes how much we love him and he seems really happy,” says Tomomi. “His wagging tail always makes me happy.”

She adds that her husband, Soshi, “finds every little thing Gigi does adorable. He’s totally obsessed! “

Tomomi also likes to think about how the family has grown since the introduction of Gigi.

“I thought that the joy of living with a shy dog ​​makes him less shy. In fact, the joy of living with a shy dog ​​is just that – living with him. To see how Gigi learns to trust us brings us unimaginable joy. He may not always come when he calls and sometimes he is startled when we stroke him, but we totally love our happy Gigi in pieces! “

To adopt a pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call Monday through Saturday (bilingual) at 050-1557-2763 for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by the British Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and provided with microchips. Potential owners are asked to undergo screening. Web: www.arkbark.net