Arijit Singh is a singer whose songs are not felt by the heart, they are felt by the soul. He is easily the favorite singer of this generation. Arijit is very versatile in singing as he makes one feel the pain of incomparable love in one song and gives the other a feeling of happiness.

The entire industry, including his contemporary singers, are his fans. There are very few singers who can take the emotion away from you but Arijit Singh is the special singer who knows very well how to change the music listening experience spiritually. On the occasion of her birthday, here are her mag magic songs that will touch your heart:

Happy Birthday Arijit Singh! Here are his songs that redefined music in Bollywood

Kalank title track:

I was pleasantly surprised to see how Arijit Singh’s voice in the trailer of the stigma was talked about in two lines from the stigma title track. The comment section was filled with Arijit’s fans. Arijit also won Best Supporting Singer for this song at this year’s Filmfare.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4hrUSBP4nc (/ included)

Lal Ishq (Ram-Leela):

That redness, that remorse, that guilt and enmity, all can never be defined in the word “love” ownership but can only be felt through emotions. With Arijit’s beautifully rendered vocals, this song comes in its entirety.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEH3Aev0uME (/ included)

If you together (spectacle):

When you combine greats like Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh, the result is bound to be a blockbuster. Arijit’s voice depicts the conflict of the Vedas between him.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xRb8hxwN5zc (/ included)

Kabira (YJHD):

Kabira, music featuring a ‘Nirmohi’. A person who does not love or hate. A piece of distorted music with Arijit’s sensitive voice makes this track an unforgettable one.

(Embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ta-W16uw7zg (/ included)

Tujhe Kitna Chhne Lage (Kabir Singh):

In the movie Kabir Singh, this song takes you to all the moments where Preeti was really bored and Kabir was tagged Barbad. Those beatings and electronic guitars added value to Arijit’s magical voice.

(Embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Dg006VuOMk (/ included)

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.