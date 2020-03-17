happy films flow during isolation coronavirus

Every day the news gets darker and more important to focus on the things that make you happy. Seen a movie in the cinema at the moment may not be the option, but you can still go to your happy place at home, thanks to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and another channel watching movies.

If you get stuck in the next few weeks, turn off the news, raise your legs and enjoy these helpful movies that are guaranteed to save you from what you ended roll.

Note: the following films contain no accidents endings of scenes crowded hospitals, no apakalipsy zombies and gratuitous hand washing.

Fighting with my family

What is it? If you samaizalyuetsesya with his family, a name that may be enough to get you to scroll through – but follow it and you will find one of the best sports comedies that feel in recent years. In this story about a girl with Norycha turned WWE superstar, Florence Pugh – the star of the British amateur wrestler who trains in America with “Rock” (as “The Rock”), and her older brother (Jack Loudden) back out of home attention. Harmonious, joyful and stupidly-funny, it is also a testament to how good Social indeed, as it has done so in the same year as Midsommar and Little Women.

Lead time: 1h48m

Where the stream: Netflix

missing link

What is it? Robbed by Oscar, Missing Link lost “Toy Story 4” because … Disney. Created by Laika, the animation house that gave us Coraline, Paranorman, The Boxtrolls (also on Netflix) and Kubo And The Two Strings, their last adventure stop-motion less whimsical and more ambitious than anything they’ve done before – after traveling the Victorian investigator (Hugh Jackman) and a soft, slightly excited anxiety Zach Galifianakis as they make their way from America to the Himalayas. Beautifully exhibited in the clay models, it is really exquisite, unique plot of fish out of the water, which is already feeling the family classic.

Lead time: 1h35m

Where to look: Netflix

Groundhog day

What is it? Another potential a fool for those who have missed waking up to the same news, looking at the same walls and using thereby a roll of toilet paper, the classic Harold Ramis 1993 really is the perfect antidote to the self-isolation – with the warmth of a message about how to make better use of our time, even though every day is exactly the same as before. This is also perhaps one of the greatest, most intelligent, the most dramatic comedies ever made, when Bill Murray in top shape is a cynical televizionam who got into an infinite period of time, while he will not try to figure out how to become a better person .

Lead time: 1h41m

Where to look: Netflix

Fantastic Mr. Fox

What is it? Marriage Raalda Dahl and Wes Anderson will always be strange, but there’s something about animated adaptation of Fantastic Mr. Fox, who feels a special kind of magic. Unmistakably made by hand – every frame looks like a page with a note of autumn – and voice to deal with a vintage charm like George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson, is the story of Dahl and Andersen feeling whim. the film really shine.

Lead time: 1h28m

Where to look: Amazon Prime

terminal

What is it? Another film that someone has lingered somewhere, which they do not really want to be soft human comedy by Steven Spielberg – is the best of a bad situation – shows how an administrator error can leave a person with joy to live in the airport terminal 18. “I wanted to make a film that can make us laugh and cry and feel good about the world”, – he said at the time Spielberg. “This is a time when we need to smile more, and Hollywood movies have to do this to people in difficult times.” It also stars Tom Hanks, which always makes everything better.

Lead time: 2h8m

Where to look: Netflix

The pursuit of happiness

What is it? Recommend if you feel weak, not just the pursuit of happiness will almost certainly make you cry (although a good way). A true story about a homeless seller (Will Smith), who is doing everything possible to ensure his five year old son (a magic little Zheden Smith), prepare to get your heart strings played as a puzzle of Italian director Gabriele Machin. Both Smith are doing an amazing job, but it all comes down to this end. Prepare the tissue if you have at home.

Lead time: 1h57m

Where to look: Netflix

America hostess

What is it? If you like small woman or a history of marriage, you will love the Mistress of America – directed by Noah Baumbach and screenplay and starring Greta Gerwig, the film sees them retain the chic hipsters his previous work and strive for something sweet. How to wrap a classic comedy, this bottomless story of a girl (Lola Kirk), who moves to New York and gets to his stepson kuhavuyu (Herwig). Fresh, funny and easy to write, he makes you feel smarter just by watching it – all the time akuplyayuchysya as warm hug on a clear day in New York.

Lead time: 1h26m

Where to look: Netflix

rank

What is it? If Johnny Depp was on top of the world with the “Caribbean Pirates” and when director Gore Verbinski helped him there, the couple decided to do something really different …. Vintage western, made entirely of animated desert animals, with Depp in the role of a pet chameleon pestsyanaga that makes amazing Hunter S. Thompson impression, it is difficult to compare with almost anything else. Great fun for the kids, all the more so for adults, he feels the bank holiday every time you watch it.

Lead time: 1h51m

Where to look: Netflix

Paddington (Paddington and 2)

What is it? Paddyngton is the best British children’s film ever made? Probably. Frankly, it’s between the two Paddyngtanam 2, which also goes to the Prime, so you can spend more than three happy hours in the company of marmalade Ben Uisha that bear chews over the next few weeks. The ideal combination of stupidity, family adventures and fine art movement in the style of Wes Anderson, Paddyngtan always feels made for any mood you are in – comes out as a favorite picture book that you continue to collect, to only notice things you missed the last time.

Lead time: 1h35m (3h32m)

Where to look: Amazon Prime

free Willy

What is it? You know who really understands what it is to be trapped in a week? Willy. Putting to shame all other saved movies about dolphins / seal / dog / monkey Free Willy came out in 1993 and ruined the end of a whole generation, typing the last scene in the damn poster. But it does not really matter. Of course, the whale Willy eventually released, but his journey is really warms the heart – from falling into captivity calf and pasyabravannya with ASBO child to his spectacular final flight, that looks even better than on the poster.

Lead time: 1h52

Where to look: Netflix

summer kings

What is it? Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, before finishing Kong: Skull Island and the upcoming movie Metal Gear Solid, The Kings Of Summer – indie Parish, seized a moment back in 2013. Easy Sunday Sunday movie, do not expect much to happen but watching a bunch of kids who slowly begin to grow – outgoing, who decided to live together in the house with trees, so that they can depart a little from their parents. He takes a few tough topics, so that the ride is not simple, but it still remains to feel like you have been a sleepy day in the sun.

Lead time: 1h36m

Where to look: Amazon Prime

Eddie the Eagle

What is it? Directed by actor games Dexter Fletcher spent the last years perfecting the formula feels good to type – from a merry Scottish musical Sunshine On Leith to the missile last year – but this little gem from 2015, still need to win. Sports movie that sounded in superguze, competed with Cool Runnings, Eddie The Eagle – is a true story about the bizarre British plasterer (Taron Egerton), who decided to become an Olympic springboard, despite the fact that he could not ski. Egerton stunning ski scene funny, and the ending makes you get up and have fun, no matter how many times you watch it.

Lead time: 1h46m

Where to look: Amazon Prime

Stan and Ollie

What is it? Even if you know very little about the winner and Hardy, biography of the life of the late John C. Byrd is still a beautiful story of two old friends, who were reconciled to the fact that they were held in a little bloom. If you’re a fan (and you should be – check out a variety of classic shorts available on Prime and YouTube, provided there), the performances of Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly – it is a special pleasure. More optimistic than it probably sounds, it is a film that feels like a good day to spend a day with his grandparents. Watch out for tea and biscuits.

Lead time: 1h39m

Where to look: Amazon Prime

captain Fantastic

What is it? If everyone lived the way Ben Cash (Viggo Mortensen), we probably would not have to worry about the coronavirus. Determination of mineral Captain Fantastic family entertainment – it is a family so useful that they decide to live in a school bus – learning in itself, living on the ground and playing by their own rules of good to each other. Of course, things are not so simple, and the reality falls to spoil the endless road, but the only dad Mortensena touched with enough good intentions to the wheels spinning. Lesson to live your best life, which plays as the perfect antidote to visit the supermarket.

Lead time: 1h58m

Where to look: Netflix

Spirit away

What is it? Last month, Netflix gave us the second point with its new Studio Ghibli catalog with classic gems such as My Neighbor Totaro, Princess Mononoke, Tales from Earthsea and Kiki’s delivery service. If you are not new to the Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki, you can start anywhere, but you can start with the best – a fairy tale, which won the Oscar in 2001, the story of a young girl who disappears into the spirit world, where parents are moving into the house. Part of The Wizard of Oz, a part of Alice in Wonderland, Spirited Away – this is very strange and wonderful piece of beautifully hand-drawn magic. And if you like it, in Netflix already have enough Ghibli, to see you all day observation – with more expected fall in the coming weeks.

Lead time: 2h5m

Where to look: Netflix

Brooklyn

What is it? Closing all who moaned that “they do not like before,” the romance of John Crowley played warm dozens of other classic Hollywood love stories. Saoirse Ronan – Fiorela Alice, a young girl, who emigrated to New York in the 1950s, as a result of finding a man on both sides of the Atlantic. Does she go after Tony (Emory Cohen) and Jim (Dohnal Gleeson)? America or Ireland? Old-fashioned vipi Crowley – a joy to spend with him a long day.

Lead time:1h57m

Where to look: Amazon Prime

Zhumantszhy

What is it? You can follow almost any movie about Robin Williams and instantly feel better about vanity that takes place outside your window (except for photos in an hour. And insomnia. And Jacob Khlus …), but Zhumandi may be the best of the best. We’re not talking about a new, in which either Duane Johnson, we’re talking about the original, made in 1995 with a little cunning CGI and starry turn from Williams as a boy caught in the board with the theme of the jungle. game. In the end, the family adventure film special effects, might have been a little dated, but the peace of the spirit of the film could not stand it any day.

Lead time: 1h59m

Where to look: Netflix

Toy story

What is it? If Disney + land in the UK on March 24, your living room will be much more useful. Deadly virus or not, unlimited selection of classic Disney animation, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar – reason enough to stay in front of the TV for a few weeks. If we are talking about how to choose the best, the kindest and the best remedy for isolation and blues, there is only one correct answer. The original cartoon toy, an excellent film about his friend and the only sure way to feel good when everything else – it’s rubbish – bovtaytsesya with Woody and Buzz in the second half of the day, and everything will be just fine.

Lead time: 1h21m

Where to look: Disney + (from March 24)

