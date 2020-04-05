Happy first contact Star Trek fans!

Happy first contact day, colleague! The future Star Trek vacation, which took place on April 5, 2063, was the day that human inventor Jeffram Cochran boarded his ship, the first warp speed flight on the Phoenix. During the flight he caught the attention of the Vulcans, leading to humanity’s first contact with a foreign nation. As a result, the world became associated with the larger galactic community and formed the United Federation of Planets.

The date was chosen by the author Ronald de Moore, who chose his son Jonathan’s birthday as a special day. The day of first contact is even more dire at this point in human history, as we are battling a global pandemic. Cochran’s contact with the Vulcans eventually pushed humanity to greatness, ending poverty, war and injustice on earth. Humanity was further developed by building a larger universe and community.

And while we should make real human contact (13 feet away, masks up) we can still enjoy and celebrate the lasting consciousness of our humanity and our species. And this is just another reminder to rise to our best souls on this special occasion. Be kind, thoughtful, and compassionate.

We can all perform the usual tasks of daily heroism by not accumulating wealth, checking in on our friends and family, reaching out to those we love. It’s a scary time, but we’re all in this together. Many took to social media to celebrate the first contact day:

Today is April 5th, which means it’s # first contact day!

The day that Star Trek mythology that humanity took the risk of being optimistic at its lowest point (and a time-displaced Picard at its most intense point), and everything changed.

It gives me the feeling. pic.twitter.com/DHXimg9ou6

– Anthony Oliveira (@ Macopa) Apr 5, 2020

Captain’s Log, Stardate 73726.8. We landed on the M-Class planet for a holiday on the shore. There seem to be signs of civilization but the roads are empty and trade-offs are closed.

Happy #FirstContactDay from me and my dad! pic.twitter.com/ecXf4Avlwq

– Toby (@TobieJames) April 5, 2020

Instead of the first contact day, we got it

#Startrick #firstcontactday pic.twitter.com/NGjUYpYggP

– Captain Edward Jellico (@ STDeltaShift) April 5, 2020

Happy #FirstContactDay!

In these uncertain times we believe that we are better together, whether on earth or in the galaxy, almost 54 years of StarTrick has taught us.

First of all it’s time to have compassion. We’ll work on warp speed later. Pic.twitter.com/rfotvjXkBb

– e Heather Roy @ 1 #SheHomeSaveLives (@battlethubbe) April 5, 2020

Captain’s Log: Stardate 19: I posted today on StarTrack’s #FirstContactDay in honor of @StarWorksSubrady. I wanted to show them, like her husband who shot first; Leia made the first contact. 😏😘This was a match made in A # #missyouCarrie pic.twitter.com/ppxZG1N5R5

– William Shatner (@ William Shatner) April 5, 2020

‘Waste of resistance’

Happy first contact day and happy birthday to my sister! Here my sister and shakers first tried berg cake with an enterprise pizza cutter.

– quinnnyyy⁷ (@ QUINC1D3NCE) Apr 5, 2020

Today at #FirstContactDay. However, to me, each day is the first contact day, as I imagine having first contact with Jean-Luce every day. 😏 pic.twitter.com/soLMwlEu9c

– Alexander @ 1 (@m_pickard) April 5, 2020

You get this feeling when you put in #FirstContactD but not officially for another 5 years … pic.twitter.com/kZHF9pAoIR

– Matt (TomasandMat) (@SIFSBarTender) April 5, 2020

Star Trek: The first contact was found on Amazon Prime, and the good folks at StarTrack.com held a virtual tweet-long-live with the image at 12pm PST.

April 8th marks #FirstContactDay as well as the perfect day to watch Star Trek: First Contact! Join us on PT on Sunday night at Barota whenever we watch and share our favorite moments from the movie – #startrick pic.twitter.com/osmkhtUu1R

– Star Trek (@startrick) April 3, 2020

Friends are long and rich.

(Image: Paramount Pictures)

