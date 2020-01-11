Happy Friday the 13th by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

Loading...

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

Throughout history there have been many groups called ‘The Thirteen Club’, some philanthropic, many secret, some for the purpose of breaking superstition and others to maintain it. With the Sagittarius energy ruled by Jupiter at the helm of this Friday the 13th, your own personal beliefs about superstition are the most likely value for you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). You have no control over the weather outside. But by thinking in less dramatic terms, you can influence your internal climate. Lower the temperature a few notches. Keep it comfortable and stable.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). The biggest reason for dishonesty is fear of the consequences of truth. To make it easy for you to be accountable, you remove the threat of self-punishment.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). You don’t have to let the small annoying obstacles prevent you from making progress. Time perspectives help keep your relationships in balance. Do you remember this small issue next week?

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). You do not have to take a step or form a definitive opinion on matters. It requires some restraint, but there is a lot to gain from waiting, watching and processing.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). It takes no effort at all to keep abreast of the topics that interest you, you just have to follow your curiosity. Keeping abreast of the interests of a loved one is also an act of selflessness that you will pay back.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). The question will arise whether you might be able to handle more than you currently are. To reach a higher level, you need more efficient systems. Ask around, because well-informed friends will help you find out.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 23). There is a way to tell a story that is accurate and encouraging, and there is a way that is accurate and deflated. Try it privately in both ways and choose the public message.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). For you, teaching what you know is not so much a job, but a calling. Teaching helps you understand things at deeper levels. Moreover, you feel very connected to the structure of existence.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). If you cannot find out how you can change your behavior or attitude, change your circumstances. What you are dealing with may not be a lack of willpower; it is rather a case of a non-supportive environment.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). The extra work you do will increase your inventory. A small increase in value every day will yield something substantial. Eventually you can trade this in.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). For many, silence can bring its own kind of chaos. Many feel uncomfortable in the silence and will fill it with reflex noise and movement. To resist this urge and relax in the silence, recovery will invite.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). You are willing to consider other sides of an argument, probably because you do not feel threatened by ideas. You find it fairly easy to respect people, even if you disagree with them. Many can learn from you.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 13). A long time ago you longed for the kind of recognition you will get this year. From the light of the eyes of a loved one who indicates that deep understanding has been achieved to the sound of applause and the satisfaction of ‘likes’, you will cherish the experience while realizing that you no longer need it the way you once did. Ram and Leo love you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 18, 40, 33 and 28.

WEEKEND LOVE PREDICTION: RAM: You’re joking with those you love. The underlying meaning of jokes will tell us. TAURUS: You are not willing to settle for less than you think you deserve in relationships, and you never will be. GEMINI: The aesthetics that are important to you will impress someone else and vice versa. CANCER: People who get to know you weigh more in your overall atmosphere than in something you say. LEO: It’s normal to be skeptical about what people want from you. Be honest about this and give people the opportunity to remove or validate your fear. VIRGO: As an industrious student of human nature, what you learn this weekend gives you a social benefit. LIBRA: No one will know where the chapters begin or end until much later. Play through the moments completely and you will not regret it. SCORPIO: The victories are catching. Four others; soon you will enjoy it for your own reasons. SAGITTARIUS: Electricity between people will be unexpected and without reason. CAPRICORN: it has an attractive power to make you more aware of your internal monologue. AQUARIUS: Over time, you will think of how a relationship is currently developing as something that fits beautifully into the schedule. FISHING: The heartbreaking aspects of love will be small moments instead of big events.

PAIR OF THE WEEKEND: Sagittarius and cancer have a problem. One likes to travel and the other likes to stay at home. The key to being together is to make the relationship its own kind of home – heaven in a bubble, a mobile sanctuary, a space that is also a feeling that is also a promise. The safety of love will transcend the small logistics of suitcases.

Write Holiday Mathis on HolidayMathis.com.

COPYRIGHT 2019 CREATORS.COM

Last updated: Wednesday November 13, 2019 21:36:39 -0800