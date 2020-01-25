Happy Lunar New Year! 2020 is the year of the rat

Happy Lunar New Year!
Although China uses the Gregorian calendar (which means it’s the year 2020 there, just like in the United States), its holidays are governed by the traditional lunisolar calendar, according to National Geographic.
The Lunar New Year, also called Spring Festival in China, falls on different days depending on the phase of the moon. This year, it falls on January 25.
While the festival is celebrated differently around the world, all celebration is centered on reunion and hope.
Some traditions include the lighting of firecrackers and decoration with the color red.
The festival lasts about 40 days and China observes a seven-day holiday. On the eve of the New Year, families celebrate with massive dinners hosted by their oldest member. This year, the China Daily predicts that more than 3 million people will travel to their hometown of China to celebrate with family and close friends.
The deadly new coronavirus epidemic, however, is hovering over the holidays. The Lunar New Year festivities were canceled on Saturday in mainland China and reduced to the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong.
The Chinese zodiac, a system that has existed in Chinese culture for more than 2,000 years, dictates which animal represents a given year.
The cycle repeats every 12 years and 2020 is the year of the rat.
Different characteristics are assigned to each animal, which is traditionally used to determine fortune.
The rat, for example, is associated with high wealth and fertility, and people born in the year of the rat are said to be optimistic and likeable.
Here are the 12 zodiac animals in order with the accompanying years:
