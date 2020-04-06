Expectations from its sequel remained at high altitude after the successful success of Auburn Mars starring Ayushman Khurana and Land Pednekar. The makers came up with a fascinating twist when they changed the subject of homosexuality and found Jitendra Kumar as Khurana’s homosexual partner. Anyway, the movie failed to do well at the box office and many left with the result.

Nina Gupta, who has been an integral part of the franchise, said the decision varied widely. In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, when asked what she failed to do with the listener according to her, the veteran actress shared a personal experience.

Special! Happy Mars Zyada Saavdhan shines light on Nina Gupta’s failure

“I think Happy Mars Zyada Saavdhan Bohot Bohot was not hit, uska mujhe ek only karan n jar comes, because of the topic, namely Samgli. The other day I was in a house in Amritsar with 30०-35 people. Someone said, ‘ Congratulations are very good. ‘ So I saw ‘Happy Mars Zyada Saavdhan’ in which he made a face and said ‘no, Aisa sab hum not seen’, which means they must have been told about the kissing scene between the subject or the male. So now Abhi Bhi, Humri or fetish is homophobia, That’s why this movie was Bani, but still I think the film did well despite this kind of topic, “the actress said.

Meanwhile, Nina Gupta is currently enjoying acclaim for her portrayal on Amazon Prime-TVF’s web series, Panchayat. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar and Raghuvir Yadav.

Talking about her role, the actress shared earlier, “Her name is Manju Devi, a normal housewife, who is worried that she is a lady. Her main concern is, ‘Sabzi Phal is at home, girl’s got married, her husband is okay.’ Ray. ‘ She is the elected chief, but her husband decides but how things change is the most important part of the series. From Jitendra Kumar’s point of view, it is very interesting to see how the boy from this city comes and what is happening to him. “

