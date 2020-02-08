Happy Solstice! by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

The celestial event of the winter solstice has long inspired mankind, the evidence of which can be seen in the poetry of mystics, the architecture of ancient monuments and the stories and traditions of countless generations. The entrance to the sun in Capricorn reminds us of the hope that the light will return and of long, cold nights made bearable by the belief that every season has its turn.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Yes, you want someone to listen to you, but that is just the baseline in relationships. What do they do next? How do they follow through? This is what it’s all about.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Some people are so absorbed that they cannot pay attention to something that does not provide immediate validation or reward. You may be looking for an improvement project, but this is not getting better. Continue.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). You don’t have to deliberately put your mind and heart into everything you do, because it will already be there. That is how action works. In prosperity and adversity, every action carries the imprint of its performer.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Emotional need and immunity are naturally repulsive. They are also part of being human. Everyone you know is bothered by this, so you respond gently to today’s sweet mistakes.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). You don’t need supervitamins or caffeine drinks to flow through all day, because an inspiring to-do list and the partnership of someone you admire will fuel you.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). An aura of mystery is your best accessory. You can of course take it off and change it as you like. It’s hard to always be mysterious, especially tonight when you’re in the mood to spill tea.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). Setting pure intentions and coming from the right heart room is essential for good work. Regularly check your posture, which affects even your slightest movement.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). It’s not that you can’t trust people; it’s just that people change. “Never” has a way to become “only once”. Also “not in a million years” comes much earlier than expected.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Your generosity is beautiful and brings good luck to yourself and others as long as you properly direct it. Don’t reward anyone if it’s not requested or needed.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Your activities seem to happen on the dance floor of the world where the movements of each dancer are subtly influenced by the movement of the others. You are synchronous and influential.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). It is not surprising that people are open to opinions with which they agree. You have a lot of respect for someone who maintains other points of view. Real communication resolves conflicts. Everything else just preaches to the choir.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). You are on a mission, so the serious mood. Once that mission is accomplished, and it will be, you will light up considerably. Yes, you have a pause button, but you only press it for special people.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 21). You are a genius in how you use your time this year, take advantage of natural rhythms and use efficient plans to maximize your efforts. Your family grows and with that your connections with the world. You participate in culture and community and meet like-minded people at glamorous events and sober events. Aquarius and Virgo love you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 38, 11 and 2.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “When does my life begin?” – Scorpion.

You don’t have to go out and find your life. It already happens to you is you. Stick to your story because it unfolds in real time instead of believing that it’s all for you in Somedayland. It’s okay here. What can you use here? What can you like about this?

You fear that if you connect too fully with the way things are, you cannot live another life, but you think it is completely wrong. The way you are now will be the same as in the other realms. Connect, practice, love this. It won’t stop you. If you pay attention now, you can move forward.

Do you remember the book about the “Very Hungry Caterpillar”? He ate a hole through leaves and fruits and cakes and then turned into a butterfly. What he didn’t do was sit on a leaf and then walk to a watermelon to sit there for a while. He was hungry and his body knew he had to consume things and continue to process life until it was time to change. That is how you should think of your circumstances. Use them, eat them and live them fully to move through them and become who you want to be.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Kiefer Sutherland is currently filming the new television drama “The Fugitive” in the spring of 2020. With more than 100 important acting points in film and television, this second generation film star embodies the ambition and work ethic of his hometown Venus in Capricorn. With both the sun and Mercury in independent, worldly Sagittarius at his birth time, Sutherland is driven by a passionate love of adventure.

