‘Happy to be a pioneer’, Katie Sowers becomes the first coach to reach the Super Bowl

Katie Sowers will make history on Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers’ offensive assistant will become the first female NFL staff member to coach in a Super Bowl.

In his fourth season in the NFL, Sowers said that anyone can lead, regardless of gender, if they are a true leader.

“As the first woman in the Super Bowl, it’s surreal,” said Sowers during Super Bowl media day. “It really is. But what I want to keep saying is that even if I am the first, the most important thing is that I am not the last and we continue to make it grow.”

Sowers played in the Women’s Football Alliance for eight years and was part of the United States’ national women’s football team in 2013. She had previously spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, where the current head coach of the 49ers Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator.

Sowers’ success is the second milestone in as many years for NFL women. In 2019, referee Sarah Thomas became the first woman to officiate an NFL playoff match in an AFC division clash between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I am ready and happy to be a pioneer,” said Sowers. “I know that other women, other young girls are watching this and that their path may be a little clearer now.”

The LIV Super Bowl between the 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

