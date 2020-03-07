Avondale, Arizona— Ryan Newman returned to the course on Friday, sipping a cola and strolling around the Phoenix Raceway infield casually.

It was incredible that he had a terrible accident three days ago at the Daytona 500.

“Alive is great,” Newman said. “If you look at my car, it’s a miracle.”

Daytona’s disastrous crash on the final lap feared the worst. Shocked by almost everyone, the 42-year-old Newman left the hospital less than 48 hours after the crash and said that he was “well” in a short interview when he walked to a hauler on Friday.

Newman was on a truck this weekend to support the Roush Fenway Racing team, including Ross Chastain, who drove his car for the past few weeks. He said he didn’t know when he would return to the race and was looking forward to taking advantage of having a different perspective on the team.

“I feel I should be able to take advantage of this crazy opportunity,” Newman said.

It was a touching week for drivers who were directly involved in sports, especially crashes like Ryan Branney and Corey Lajoy. Brainey was a driver trying to drive Newtman to victory in Daytona, and instead caught Newman’s car and floated in the air. Lajoy’s car crashed into Newman’s car and went down the course.

NASCAR has not killed anyone in the Elite Cup Series since 2001.

Thursday night, Newman’s presence in Arizona became known when LaJoy posted on social media and posted photos of Newman, Braney, and his own at the Arizona State football stadium. Brany said it was a Ford team building event and Newman surprised them at dinner.

According to Brainey, the Newman and Ford groups discussed a variety of topics, including crashes, his recovery, and ways to keep improving sports safety.

“It was the first time I met Ryan personally,” said Brany. “It was really cool. When he got there, we sat down and talked-the whole Ford Group-an hour and a half. We talked a lot about it. It was really nice to meet him.”

By Friday he was back on track.

“I’m just watching,” Newman grinned. “Just having fun”

