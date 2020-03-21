Harajuku Station changed by gleaming glass box for Tokyo Game titles reactions blended

The new variation of Harajuku Station opened on Tokyo’s active Yamanote loop line Saturday as guests in masks collected to gawk regardless of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new creating, positioned just south of the initial wood one, is a two-tale structure straddling the tracks with exits dealing with sedate Meiji Shrine and Omotesando-dori, the occupied east-west thoroughfare and upscale procuring location.

Glass partitions in the concourse enable plenty of sunlight in and give the developing a dazzling, modern day really feel. The interior has tiled floors and a obvious see of the aged station and the tracks.

A NewDays comfort store on the to start with flooring and a Sarutahiko Coffee store on the 2nd floor commenced organization the exact working day.

“I imagine it’s awesome,” mentioned Unjiro Hatano, 82, who had just exited the ticket gates with his 80-yr-aged wife, Rieko.

Residing in close by Yoyogi, the elderly few walk go the station each individual working day, Rieko Hatano explained.

“Each time I questioned when it would be finished,” she mentioned, adding that she was happy that many aspects of the nostalgic previous station are established to be retained when it is “remade” soon after the game titles.

East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) commenced building on the new station constructing in September 2016.

The outdated Western-design edition, which was built virtually 100 yrs ago, will be dismantled after the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Video games owing to its slender shape and decades-lengthy failure to comply with the fire code. But aspects of its style and design will be integrated into the new industrial building scheduled to substitute it.

Harajuku Station began functioning in 1906. The wooden composition was concluded in 1924 to accommodate site visitors to Meiji Shrine, which was built 4 decades before, in accordance to JR East.

“It is thoroughly clean, but I also sense the previous one was very good just as it was,” reported a 20-12 months-outdated college scholar from Saitama who was ready for her mate in the new edition.

Significant college college student Sorato Ishikawa, who was having images of the new station outside the house, agreed it experienced a cleaner come to feel.

“The aged station has been around for a even though, so it was fairly soiled,” the 18-calendar year-previous explained. “But I was pleased to use either a person.”

Harajuku Station is a gateway to a person of the capital’s hubs for youth lifestyle and street trend, offering obtain to the bustling buying streets of Takeshita-dori and Omotesando-dori, and Meiji Shrine, a main tourist web site.

Pedestrian obtain from the Takeshita-dori exit in the previous station stays unchanged despite the new station opening.

In the meantime, the new searching complicated With Harajuku, just across the street from the station, is set to open on April 25. It will property the to start with metropolis-fashion Ikea retail store and a Uniqlo store, between other popular brands.