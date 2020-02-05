“Hard Carry” by GOT7 and the series “Relay Dance” by M2 win the Vega Digital Awards

CJ ENM’s digital music studio, M2, shared on February 3 that M2’s “Hard Carry” by M2 and their series “Relay Dance” won the Vega Digital Awards.

“GOT7’s Hard Carry” won in the Entertainment category while the series “Relay Dance” won in the Music / Vocal performance category.

“GOT7’s Hard Carry” was M2’s first serial VR problem, reaching over 100 million views in its three seasons. The series “Relay Dance” presents idols promoting their latest songs by taking turns performing their choreography online, rather than in their usual formations. By 2019, the series had reached more than 270 million views.

Vega Digital Awards is a competition organized by International Awards Associate, which is described as “a group of innovators, creators, designers and industry communication professionals, deeply committed to advancing the industry through discovery and the recognition of new and existing talents ”.

Congratulations!

