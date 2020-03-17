Hard-hitting Muslim storms in Iranian sanctuaries close on the coronavirus

Shiite Muslim followers in Iran marched on two large shrines closed for coronavirus fears, Iranian state media said on Tuesday as they demanded the right to continue worshiping practices that include kissing, touching and licking sacred public objects.

As the Islamic Republic struggled to control the worst Mideast Chinese coronavirus outbreak, enraged crowds stormed the courtyards of Imash Reza shrine in Mashhad and Qom shrine Fatima Masumeh.

The worshipers usually pray there 24 hours a day, seven days a week, touching and kissing the shrine. Health officials worry that for weeks they have been ordered by Shi’ite clerics in Iran to be detained.

The previous Monday, state television had announced the closing of shrines, prompting mass protests.

“We are here to say that Tehran has a wickedness in doing this!” According to an online video, a Shiite cleric called at Mashhad shrine. Others joined him in chanting, “The Minister of Health is doing this wrong; the president is wrong in doing so.”

As reported by Breitbart News, strict Muslim religious observance has previously clashed with state control in Iran.

Earlier this month, online videos surfaced showing shrines and loyal kisses showing that they were not afraid to become infected during a coronavirus outbreak.

Touching and kissing surfaces in shrines is a common practice for Muslim pilgrims, and religious affiliates maintain that the Qom holy sites are “a place for healing” that the government has no right to close.

Iranian shrines attract Shiites from around the Southeast for pilgrimages, likely contributing to the spread of the virus throughout the region. Saudi Arabia had earlier closed the most sacred sites in Islam for fear of virus spread.

President Hassan Rouhani said that despite closures, “our soul is closer to the saints than we are at any time.”

Iran warned on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic could overflow local healthcare facilities as the death toll exceeded 700 and another senior lawmaker died from the disease, according to Breitbart News.

