‘Hardest moment to go’: Michael Clarke calls Indian legend ‘no weaknesses’ – cricket

Australian captain who won the 2015 World Cup Michael Clarke entered international cricket when Australian sides such as Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and many other world winners. Known as one of the most respected guys to play for the Australian side, Clarke also played in an era where Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Kumar Sangakkara, Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis were still going strong. But Clarke believes he is technically the most deserving quarterback Sachin Tendulkar has ever seen.

Clarke, who played 115 Tests and 245 ODIs for Australia, selected Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkar, Virat Kohli from the list of seven batters he played with or against. in his career, Clarke mentioned that the hardest moment that came out was Sachin Tendulkar.

“Probably technically the best bat guy (Sachin Tendulkar) I’ve ever seen. The hardest guy to pull off. I don’t think Sachin, technically, had a weakness. Part of you hoped he was wrong,” Clarke quoted on Fox Sports radio show Big Sports Breakfast.

Tendulkar is the only cricketer to have played 200 Test matches and scored 100 international centuries – 51 in Tests, 49 in ODIs. He still holds the record of scoring most runs in Tests and ODIs – 15921 runs in 200 Tests and 18426 in 463 ODIs.

Speaking of the current era, Clarke has selected Indian captain Virat Kohli as the best master of combat in all formats. “I think he is the best coach in all three formats at the moment. His one-day and twenty-twenty records are phenomenal and he has also found a way to dominate the cricket test,” he added.

Talking about the similarities between Tendulkar and Kohli, Clarke said, “What Kohli and Tendulkar have in common is that they like to create big hundreds.”

Michael Clarke has scored 8643 runs in 115 Test matches averaging 48.83, with 28 centuries to his name. He was equally good in ODIs, scoring 7981 runs in 245 games at an average of 44.59.

