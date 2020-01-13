Hardline Hindus protest against the huge statue of Jesus in Karnataka, India

Loading...

% MINIFYHTML440f104a8424e10a3755a59343ee3e8b9%

% MINIFYHTML440f104a8424e10a3755a59343ee3e8b10%

Hundreds of hardline Hindus affiliated with the ruling party of India have demonstrated to protest against a planned statue of Jesus that will compete because of the size of the redeeming Christ of Rio de Janeiro.

Protests in the southern state of the Ramanagara district of Karnataka were led by the far right Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), with members grabbing saffron flags while about 1,000 police officers waited.

Plus:

% MINIFYHTML440f104a8424e10a3755a59343ee3e8b11%

% MINIFYHTML440f104a8424e10a3755a59343ee3e8b12%

The RSS, inspired by the German Nazis, is the parent organization of the ruling Bharatiya. Janata Party (BJP), which also rules Karnataka, and other Hindu groups, collectively known as Sangh Parivar (or RSS family).

“We want to stop (the statue) because it goes against the spirit of community harmony and encourages religious conversions that Christian missionaries perform unbridled,” Prabhakar Bhat, a senior RSS official, told the Indian media.

They boast to give citizenship to all religiously persecuted Christians from neighboring countries, claiming that they will not allow a statue of Jesus Christ in Banglore. Wow !! It is very logical

– Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 13, 2020

The construction of the white granite statue 114 feet (34.7 meters) high, slightly shorter than the Rio monolith, although the base will be larger, stopped shortly after it began last month after objections.

Many Hindus believe that the hill where the statue is located in the village of Harobele, dominated by Christians, is the residence of a Hindu deity, although there is no temple.

The state government led by BJP accused the previous government of Congress’s main opposition party of illegally allocating the country.

Attack wave

Less than one percent of the 65 million people in Karnataka are Christians, compared to around 2 percent in India with a Hindu majority as a whole.

The state witnessed a wave of attacks on Christians and churches by Hindu radicals in 2008 on charges of trying to convert the Hindus, even with cash.

Last year, six members of a Hindu group were arrested for attacking a group of Christian pilgrims in the state.

The state government has been regularly accused of discrimination. He forbade a festival to commemorate a Muslim king who fought against the British East India Company.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP has long been accused of intolerance towards other religions and of wanting to reform secular India as a Hindu nation, which he denies.

India has witnessed an increase in crimes against its religious minorities and a decrease in religious freedoms since Modi came to power in 2014.

Last year, the American Commission for International Religious Freedom said that religious freedom was in a “downward trend” with a “campaign of violence, intimidation and intimidation against non-Hindu and Hindu minorities.” .

The government has rejected the report.

In the past month, India was startled by protests against a new law that facilitates persecuted religious minorities to gain citizenship, but not if they are Muslims.

Combined with a discussed national register of citizens, it has sparked the fear that the 200 million Muslims in India will be marginalized.