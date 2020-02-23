[hardliners-acquire-all-seats-for-tehran-in-parliamentary-vote]

Iranian hardliners have won all 30 parliament seats in the cash, Tehran, condition Tv noted on Sunday, but officials have yet to announce the voter turnout from parliamentary elections two times in the past.

An Iranian guy registers to vote at a mobile polling station in the capital Tehran on February 21, 2020. – Electoral authorities in Iran prolonged voting for two hours in the Islamic republic’s parliamentary election on Friday, point out tv noted. (Photograph by ATTA KENARE / AFP) (Photograph by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Photos) (Atta Kenare/AFP through Getty Illustrations or photos)

Condition Tv set also said that previous Tehran mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, a top contender for the post of parliamentary speaker, was the best winner in Tehran with much more that one.two million votes.

Officers have however not produced any figures for voter turnout, which is broadly witnessed as a measure of how Iranians see the country’s embattled theocratic governing administration.

A low turnout could sign common dissatisfaction with Iran’s clerical rulers and the method they preside more than. Iranian officials ordinarily release turnout figures a working day after elections.

The formal IRNA information company said ballot counting experienced occur to an end, with 201 out of 208 constituencies determined. The seven fairly small constituencies will be decided in a runoff election later in April.

Coronavirus fears criticized as ‘propaganda’

Iran’s supreme chief early Sunday accused enemy “propaganda” of hoping to dissuade people from voting by amplifying the menace of the coronavirus.

A array of crises has beset Iran in the past 12 months, like prevalent anti-governing administration protests in November and U.S. sanctions piling force on the plunging overall economy.

A younger Iranian girl sporting a protective mask, crosses a busy road in the funds Tehran on February 22, 2020. – Iran right now documented one far more dying amid 10 new conditions of coronavirus, bringing the whole quantity of deaths in the Islamic republic to 5 and infections to 28. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) (Photograph by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Photographs) (Atta Kenare/AFP by using Getty Pictures)

In remarks from his workplace in Tehran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed the “unfavorable propaganda” of Iran’s enemies for hoping to discourage individuals from voting in Friday’s elections.

“Their media did not ignore the tiniest prospect for discouraging persons and resorting to the pretext of conditions and the virus,” he mentioned.

Iran noted its first circumstance of the virus two times prior to the nationwide polls, and 6 fatalities from the ailment since then. That is the greatest loss of life toll from the virus outside of China, wherever the outbreak first emerged a few months back.

Iran has confirmed 28 circumstances in whole in at the very least 4 distinct metropolitan areas, which include the money, Tehran, where some pharmacies have by now operate out of masks and hand sanitizer.

Faculties were being shut down in Tehran and 4 other metropolitan areas for two times, starting off Sunday, to prevent the distribute of the virus. Authorities have also suspended football matches and stopped shows in film theatres and other venues.

Officers across Iran encouraged individuals to vote in the days foremost up to the election, even as issues above the virus’ distribute started to increase.

Voters experienced confined choices on Friday’s ballot, as additional than 7,000 prospective candidates experienced been disqualified, most of them reformists and moderates. Between those disqualified were 90 sitting users of Iran’s 290-seat parliament who had required to run for re-election.

Iranian state Tv set on Saturday introduced some partial success, indicating a sturdy exhibiting by difficult-liners in the funds.

Pompeo calls election a ‘sham’

On the eve of the vote, the Trump administration sanctioned five election officials and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed the election as a “sham.”

Meanwhile, authorities in Iran reported they would get started disinfecting Tehran’s metro, which is used by some 3 million people, to stymie the distribute of the virus. The government has also shut down colleges and religious seminaries in the holy town of Qom, in which the virus initially killed two aged people previous week.

Iraq and Pakistan, which share borders with Iran, have taken preventive measures to restrict the spread of the virus from Iranian travellers. Infected travellers from Iran presently have been identified in Lebanon and Canada.

Saudi Arabia has requested any person travelling from Iran to hold out at least 14 days prior to coming into the kingdom as it seeks to prevent the distribute of the virus to the Muslim pilgrimage websites of Mecca and Medina.

Also on Sunday, Iranian International Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif joked about shaking arms with his visiting Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg and informed reporters: “We have to shake palms with them, don’t be concerned I never have coronavirus.”

Final week, Schallenberg mentioned that he would vacation to Tehran amid attempts by European countries to retain alive Iran’s nuclear arrangement with world powers. Regional tensions have steadily risen given that the U.S. withdrew from the landmark offer.