Hardy Boys solve Nancy Drew’s 90th birthday murder? Yikes.

How do you celebrate one of the most popular and famous fiction detective? Kill them and have the Hardy Boys investigate who did it. Right! Right? Yes, Polygon reported that this will be the prerequisite for a new Dynamite comic that will take place in honor of Nancy Drew’s 90th anniversary as an iconic part of the crime series.

Similar to Xena for Hercules, Nancy Drew was created as an offshoot of the Hardy Boys, and just like Xena, the legacy of the female counterpart has boosted the popularity of the original version. Since the release of The Secret of the Old Clock in 1965, there have been several crossovers between Drew and the Boys, including the previous Dynamite comic book Nancy Drew & The Hardy Boys: The Big Lie.

Edward Stratemeyer, the creator of both franchises, is one of the most prolific writers to write over 1,300 books, including the The Rover Boys, The Bobbsey Twins, and Tom Swift series. He basically invented the pillars of modern children’s literature, and while the original works had some racist and other problematic stereotypes, the books have since been published to represent only the best of what Stratemeyer has created. Although he doesn’t make many female-led objects – the Dana Girls are basically the female equivalent of the Hardy Boys – what he did with Nancy Drew can stand the test of time.

When I first heard this message, I could only think, “Who signed this idea?” I am sure it will probably be a fake and Nancy will be fine, but it does not seem strange that it is the idea came up to pay tribute to this character? Wouldn’t it have made more sense if one of the Hardy Boys (called Frank and Joe, as I found out today) were murdered and decides to help them solve it. Could she be actively using her detective skills and not just … a strange plot device or a potential MacGuffin for other characters?

Well, I think you might save it if she is the protagonist of your own celebration for the 100th anniversary?

So you decide to use your death on your anniversary as an instrument for a DIFFERENT series?

– mary – mood reader (@MaryOrtuyo) January 24, 2020

Nancy Drew’s books were powerful because a clever, brave, independent young woman solved crimes by doing everything we were told was not for girls. Killing her so that two male characters can go on adventures is the ultimate betrayal of this legacy. https://t.co/PW10spnHEQ

– Sister Outrider (@ClaireShrugged) January 23, 2020

Killing a leading female role so that two men are in the spotlight doesn’t seem like the right way to celebrate her https://t.co/TZuAJ0jZCw

– jillian 🍰💕✨ (@zeldawave) January 23, 2020

Well, I think we can only look at the CW series and hope that Nancy Drew drove it.

(via polygon, image: The CW)

Do you want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits but is not limited to personal insults someone, Hate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com