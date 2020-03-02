[harlesden-crash-reside:-updates-as-unexpected-emergency-companies-close-craven-park-street]

Craven Park Street in Harlesden has been shut by emergency companies in the two directions subsequent a crash.

The highway is the main avenue in Harlesden for procuring.

Craven Park Highway was shut at about 11.30am on Monday (March two).

In a Tweet Brent Council wrote: “Craven Park Highway, NW10, closed in both instructions concerning St Mary’s Rd and Manor Park Highway following an accident #brentalerts #harlesden.”

Bus routes 18, 260, and 266 are also topic to delay and are on diversion.

