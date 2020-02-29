[harley-davidson-seems-to-be-for-new-leadership-to-close-its-product-sales-battle]



FILE Picture: A Harley-Davidson Inc. emblem is viewed at the Paris automobile demonstrate in Paris, France, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

February 29, 2020

By Rajesh Kumar Singh

(Reuters) – Harley-Davidson Inc on Friday named a board member hailed for turning close to the Puma brand’s near-bankrupt organization as its interim chief as the motorcycle maker gropes for an effective approach to woo young buyers and revive income.

Jochen Zeitz was questioned to acquire about right after Chief Executive Officer Matthew Levatich stepped down next the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based mostly company’s worst revenue performance in at the very least 16 a long time.

Harley-Davidson said Zeitz will provide as interim CEO till an exterior research organization can help come across a new main executive.

Michael Uhlarik, founder of consultancy Bike World-wide, reported Levatich’s exit was expected. He explained Harley was probably to give Zeitz a prolonged operate as he has “proven turnaround” techniques.

Zeitz is nicely recognized for reworking the reduction-building Puma in the 1990s into a person of the world’s leading a few sports manufacturers.

“It is not about the up coming quarter or earnings for every share,” Uhlarik mentioned. “They will have to build a extensive-expression, multi-year approach.”

Harley has failed for years to maximize sales in the United States, its best market, which accounts for far more than 50 % of its bikes bought. As its tattooed, toddler-boomer consumer foundation ages, the Milwaukee-primarily based corporation is getting it tough to attract new buyers.

Levatich, who took the company’s reins in May possibly 2015, wager on new launches, including of battery-run bikes, to switch around the company’s fortunes in the domestic current market.

The final results, however, remained elusive.

Harley’s 2019 U.S. bicycle income were the least expensive in at the very least 16 many years. Falling sales in the earlier 12 quarters have pressured the company to restrict output of its bikes to reduce value price cut stress and safeguard income.

In 2019, Harley’s bicycle shipment volume in the United States was the lowest in at minimum two many years. World wide shipments had been the cheapest because 2010.

With no revenue revival in sight, traders have been becoming restless.

Because Levatich took the helm, Harley’s shares have fallen 46%. By comparison, the S&P 500 Index <.SPX> has received 40%.

Falling gross sales have experienced designed Wall Street speculate irrespective of whether the firm, which symbolized the counterculture motion of the 1960s, would request refuge in a buyout or transform private to rework its item strains and branding with out the tension from shareholders to shield its financial gain margins.

Past month, Levatich attempted to parry that problem by expressing self-confidence in the existing tactic. But he also acknowledged that the issues facing Harley have been “significant” as its weighty and high priced bikes have been competing for “people’s scarce time, people’s scarce funding and dedication.”

Levatich will assist with the changeover by way of the end of March, the enterprise stated.

On Friday, Harley’s shares closed down 2.two% at $30.47.

(Enhancing by Diane Craft and Tom Brown)