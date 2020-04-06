Harley Quinn cartoon series will show queer love with Poison Ivy

The series is designed by Harley Quinn and explores her relationship with Poison Ivy.

Patrick Schumacker, presenter of the well-received DC show, said plans could run for a second season to make it more queer.

Fans have come to know that Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy – played by Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell respectively – have had a relationship in classic games, but the content on this page is unlikely to change.

However, after the show’s announcement after the comic, Schumacker confirmed to Metro that the relationship was being investigated “in a meaningful way”

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy have ‘dealt with their feelings for one another’.

The observer said: “It’s going to be a lot, and it’s evident, I think, what most people expect to happen.

“All I can say is, we wanted to do it – it was always on the table … it felt exciting to us or seemed like, maybe important to us, to do it.”

He added that the plot was not included in the first season because it focuses more on gaining strength after escaping the Joker.

Schumacker explained: “We decided not to do this in the first season, because the first season is about Harley. She could be in a relationship.

“Right then, we just created the first season of talking about what they’re doing.”

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy photo series

Even though he is ready to go on for a second season, the relationship between the gymnasts can be unstoppable at peak times.

Schumacker said: “Harley is not a good option. Harley is unreliable and reliable. She runs away on a hat-trick trip.

“There’s an important part to do with them, kind of when they face the challenges they face.

“Season two changes their relationship, and in a meaningful way.”

Margot Robbie wants to check out the news on the big screen.

Margot Robbie, who played in the Suicide squad and birds of Prey, had previously laughed at his hopes of finding Poison Ivy’s love interest.

He added in 2018: “I would love to have Poison Ivy thrown into the universe, because Harley’s relationship with Poison Ivy is one of my favorite things, so I’m looking at the pictures.”

However, no other films have been announced about the man following the failure of the Prey bird trade.