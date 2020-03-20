Harley Quinn Period 2 Trailer Functions Catwoman and Batgirl

Harley Quinn Season 2 trailer features Catwoman and Batgirl

DC Universe has produced the very first trailer for the impending next time of Kaley Cuoco’s preferred adult-animated collection Harley Quinn, featuring a new Gotham Metropolis with no the Justice League as our titular villain proceeds to establish herself to other male villains. The video clip also teases the lengthy-waited passionate storyline in between Harley and Poison Ivy. Also that includes our to start with look at Catwoman, Batgirl and Mr. Freeze, you can check out the Harley Quinn Year 2 trailer underneath!

The titular ridiculous beloved villain will be voiced by Large Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco. The voice cast also includes Lake Bell (Children’s Medical center) as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Tale) as Joker, Ron Funches (Powerless) as King Shark, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Frank the Plant, Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) as Sy Borgman, Wanda Sykes (Black-ish) as Queen of Fables, Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Poor) as Lex Luthor, Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries) as Riddler, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Batman, Tony Hale (Arrested Improvement, Veep) as Dr. Psycho, Chris Meloni (Pleased!) as Commissioner Gordon, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Scarecrow, Sanaa Lathan (The Twilight Zone) as Catwoman, Vanessa Marshall as Ponder Woman and Jacob Tremblay as Robin.

The sequence will follow Harley Quinn‘s adventures following her split with the Joker. The tale will emphasis on Harley alongside with Poison Ivy and other DC castoffs as they try to help every single other in buy to earn a seat at the major desk in villainy: the Legion of the Doom. The initial season finished on an exciting cliffhanger, with the story for the next chapter however staying saved below wraps.

Cuoco is also an government producer on the collection through her Of course, Norman Productions alongside Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. The series will stream on the DC Universe membership services.

Harley Quinn Season 1 is currently obtainable for streaming on DC Universe with Season 2 set to premiere on April 3.