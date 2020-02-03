Harley Quinn takes flight with the sequel to ‘Birds of Prey’ superhero

When the all-star “Suicide Squad” was opened in 2016, the general expectation was that this latest message from DC Comics from Warner Bros. would produce a follow-up.

He has it on Friday’s ‘Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn’ – but this film misses in particular the ‘Suicide’ crew of Will Smith’s Deadshot, Jared Leto’s Joker, Ezra Miller’s Flash or Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang.

This “Birds of Prey” consists of a new crew, and as the end of that long title proves, it is a feminist-tinted superhero sequel centered on Margot Robbie’s violent insane Harley Quinn.

The feminist bona fides are not only with a film that celebrates female friendship, it is written by Christina Hodson from Great Britain (who wrote the story about the origin of Transformers “Bumblebee”, in which a 17-year-old girl was central) and directed by Cathy Yan, the first female Asian to direct a superhero film, whose only other characteristic is the Chinese ‘Dead Pigs’ (2018) set in Shanghai.

‘Birds’ stands as the eighth film in the DC Extended Universe, which, like its Marvel rival, loosely connects the world of its comics with intersecting stories and characters.

‘Birds’, reportedly costing nearly $ 100 million to make, follows DC’s hit streak of 2017’s all-star superhero filled with ‘Justice League’ and ‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Shazam!’ From the following year in 2019.

Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, from the left, in “Birds of Prey”. Photograph by Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture – © 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

“Birds” starts when Harley Quinn speaks directly to the audience and declares that she and Joker broke up. His absence seems happy because Joaquin Phoenix appropriates the character for a story about the origin with the current Oscar-nominated billion dollar hit “Joker”.

Robbie, who is both producer and star, threw “Birds” in the studio in 2015 – before the release of the “Suicide Squad 2016”. It follows “Joker” as the rare superhero entry with the rating R.

The villain here is the sadistic Roman (Ewan McGregor), who masks his infantile anger and cruel executions like a bustling club owner. That’s where Harley first met Chanteuse Dinah Lance (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), whose pervasive effective scream won her the name Black Canary.

While Harley decides to become her own wife, independent and free, she is being prosecuted for criminal activities by Detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez).

Harley will also meet in her manic, extremely violent adventures and bond with the avenging Huntress (Mary Elisabeth Winstead) and the threatened teenager Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).

Eventually, Harley and her countrymen will attach themselves and become the invincible Birds of Prey, of course ready for future film adventures.