Posted: Apr 24, 2020 / 11:01 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 25, 2020 / 01:35 AM EDT

FILE – On June 5, 1989, file photo, Statler Brothers, from left, Harold Reid, Don Reid, Phil Balsley and Jimmy Fortune, performing at the 23rd Music City News Country Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Harold Reid, the bass singer for the Grammy-winning country band The Statler Brothers, died Friday, April 24, 2020, after a long battle with kidney failure. He is 80 years old (AP Photo / Mark Humphrey, File)

STAUNTON, Va. (AP) – Harold Reid, the bass singer for the Grammy-winning band Statler Brothers, has died after a long battle with kidney failure. He was eighty years old.

Reid died Friday in his hometown, Staunton, Virginia, his cousin Debo Reid said.

Lermanton Statler sings backstage songs for local icon Johnny Cash. Off the top hits they included “Flower on the Wall” in 1965 and ‘Bed of Rose’s.’

Harold Reid is a member of the National Music Hall of Fame and Gospel Music Hall of Fame. He is also a great comedian.

Reid and three boys friends – Lew DeWitt, Phil Balsley and Joe McDorman – formed the Four-Star Quartet in 1948. The group, later called Kingmen, sang the most popular song ever. McDorman disappears and is replaced by Don Reid, Harold’s younger brother.

DeWitt said the group changed its name again because many other festivals – the most popular – are hiring as Kingmen. The new name comes from the Statler tissue box, he said.

The Quartet turned to country music in 1964, when he met Cash and joined his show.

Over the next 20 years, the Statlers won three Grammy awards and became the ninth-most-named band.

“He left a large and loving family with millions of fans fondly remembering his stage and TV shows and music and enjoyed his music that will live on through the years,” Debo Reid said in a statement.