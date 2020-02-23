Harriet from popular Florida eagle cam lays another egg

By
Nellie McDonald
-
harriet-from-popular-florida-eagle-cam-lays-another-egg

Courtesy: Southwest Florida Eagle cam

FT. MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — Harriet and M15, stars of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, are expecting a baby eaglet after laying a new egg Saturday afternoon.

Viewers were glued to the live stream of the eagle family earlier this year as we all watched their baby eaglet, E14, hatch and grow up.

Unfortunately E14 died after ingesting too much rat poison, a necropsy revealed.

Viewers are celebrating with Harriet and M15 once again, however, as it appears Harriet laid her third egg of the season Saturday afternoon.

You can keep up with Harriet, M15, and their egg here.

