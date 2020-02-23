harriet-from-popular-florida-eagle-cam-lays-another-egg

FT. MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — Harriet and M15, stars of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, are expecting a baby eaglet after laying a new egg Saturday afternoon.
Viewers were glued to the live stream of the eagle family earlier this year as we all watched their baby eaglet, E14, hatch and grow up.
Unfortunately E14 died after ingesting too much rat poison, a necropsy revealed.
Viewers are celebrating with Harriet and M15 once again, however, as it appears Harriet laid her third egg of the season Saturday afternoon.
You can keep up with Harriet, M15, and their egg here.
