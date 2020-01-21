Harriet Tubman House court fight against a “false hope,” says Judge – Boston Herald

A South End resident said that his lawsuit to save the Harriet Tubman House, which a Suffolk County judge called Tuesday “false hope,” underlines the feeling that the Boston Planning & Development Agency “is not accountable to anyone.”

“The message is: residents have no right to challenge the (BPDA). The authority is not liable to anyone, “Jared Katsiane said to the Messenger after a trial. “They argued in the public court that residents do not have the right to challenge their decisions and residents think it is depriving them of a voice and promotes their understanding that there are no democratic mechanisms for them.”

Earlier this month, Katsiane filed a major complaint with the Suffolk County Supreme Court and asked for a provisional order to stop a city decision that would lift restrictions that blocked commercial or residential development at 566 Columbus Ave., the address from the Harriet Tubman House.

Judge Mary K. Ames, Suffolk judge, called filing “premature” after hearing arguments from BPDA counsel, who argued that the case is undecided, because until the future developer gets approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals for housing nothing appeals.

“The protest is about the change in use that is not within the reach of the BPDA,” said lawyer Denise Chiconine.

“I don’t want to give you false hope,” Ames said.

The building, owned by 127-year-old black empowerment organization United South End Settlements, is being sold to developer New Boston Ventures so that cash-strapped non-profit can continue to finance its activities. It is a deal that some in the community see as a perverse symbol of gentrification that has stripped what was historically the center of black life in Boston.

Katsiane, who represents himself, called the Harriet Tubman House “the last remnant of black Boston.” So far, Katsiane is the only plaintiff in the suit, but half a dozen supporters grabbed a courtroom for the first hearing on Tuesday.

The BPDA and USES refused to comment on the legal proceedings. New Boston Ventures did not respond to a request for comment.

Katsiane argues that the BPDA was mistaken in a vote of 12 December demanding the lifting of the limitations of the deed requiring the real estate to be used for a public purpose, paving the way for housing redevelopment.

Ames continued the case to a later date and rebuked BPDA attorney Chiconine for a “late” filing of a 200-page response to the Katsiane trial, just one hour before Tuesday’s hearing. Court reports show that an agent served a BPDA employee more than a week ago.