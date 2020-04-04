Harris Announces Measures To Halt Spread In Nursing Homes

Health Minister Simon Harris will announce new measures to fight dozens of coronavirus outbreaks in retirement homes, as well as several million euros in economic support for the sector at 2 p.m. Saturday .

The measures, which aim to “double” the disease clusters currently reported in 38 nursing homes, include twice-daily temperature checks and the appointment of Covid-19 officials to the affected homes.

Friday, the balance sheet of the epidemic reached its highest level, with 22 other deaths – 11 men and 11 women – of patients diagnosed with a coronavirus. There have now been 120 deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic, with a median age of 82 years.

The number of new confirmed cases also reached a daily record at 424, the national public health emergency team also reported on Friday. There are now 4,273 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Referring to the numbers, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Tony Holohan, expressed concern about the number of clusters in retirement homes. “We need to see continued measures taken to reduce the risk of transmission in nursing homes and long-term care facilities,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the number of people tested has increased significantly from the 30,000 figures cited at the start of the week, according to Dr. Holohan, although he refused to give specific figures until next week.

Dr. Holohan said the next seven to ten days will be crucial to understanding the trends governing the growth of new cases. The National Public Health Emergency Team is expected to be able to “make more secure estimates” of these trends by the end of next week when the impact of government-ordered restrictive measures becomes apparent.

“It will really be the best we will do, the lower the peak [and] the farther into the future.”