Harris does not expect May 5 to be “Big Bang time” for restrictions

Health Minister Simon Harris said the week of May 5 would not be a “Big Bang time” in terms of lifting social restrictions in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“I am honest and frank with people, I think the week starting May 5th is not going to be a Big Bang time in terms of lifting the restrictions,” he said.

“But what I hope it is is a period of time during which we can explain to people how we would proceed to reopen our country, how we would proceed gradually, the issues we would consider and, hopefully, but far from being guaranteed, the relaxation of one or two restrictions. “

The restrictions introduced last month to reduce public exposure to the virus, also known as Covid-19, including a limit on travel beyond 2 km from people’s homes, are scheduled to expire on May 5.

Harris was speaking to the Department of Health after meeting with medical leaders by videoconference on Saturday.

He said he spoke to the chief medical officer of health, Dr. Tony Holohan, on Saturday morning and that “if it was today the date he decided what to do next, he would always advise against changing the restrictions” .

“It is a thought-provoking message that is difficult to understand because we all live in hope,” he added. Harris said there are now 118 people in intensive care units with the virus, up from 160 last week.

Harris said the drop was “an encouraging sign” but that there was “real recognition now that Covid-19 is going to be with us for a long time”.

He said it was important now for discussions to take place with medical officials on how care for people with the virus is provided alongside non-Covid care.

Harris said reopening the country would be “very complex” and that, although Ireland can look at what other countries have done, “each country is a little different in terms of the scale of its pandemic” .

Harris said that so far, 120 HSE staff have volunteered to work in retirement homes. He said that although it was a small number, it was “a significant increase” from 64 a few days ago.

He said that there was the possibility for some homeworkers to be deployed to private nursing homes.

“There are a few issues that the nursing home owners and the HSE have to deal with in terms of contracts and insurance, etc., but I expect everything to be at its lowest this weekend” , did he declare.

Meetings

The minister also said that the notes from the meetings with the national public health emergency team and the recommendations he made to the ministry and HSE should and will be published.

Harris said HSE chief executive Paul Reid will release a plan in the coming days on how he plans to increase testing to cover 100,000 people per week. He said that to date 127,319 tests have been processed.

The minister also said he was aware that “it was a difficult time for people”, but cautioned against complacency and increased movement.

“One of the reasons why we have made huge progress in this country is because of the people who follow public health advice,” he said.

“The more we start to stretch this advice or decide that we are going to interpret or reinterpret this advice in our lives, the more we increase the movements in our country and the more we increase the risk of getting sick or injuring others see deaths increasing in our country. ”

He said next week’s meeting with medical leaders would focus on research and that it was important that Ireland was “well positioned to benefit from any research and clinical trials involving Covid-19”.