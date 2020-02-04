Harrisburg companies charge public parking

HARRISBURG, PA. – The Great American Outdoor Show draws thousands to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. If a large event is taking place at the facility, some nearby companies charge a fee for parking on their property. Know it or not, they sometimes charge for parking in public areas.

A man who had parked in what he believed to be a free space on Julia Street returned from the show to find a free space. A business owner who charges a fee for parking next to his property had the man’s car towed.

However, the spot was on a public street.

“I think we had a misunderstanding … where shopkeepers charged parking fees that they were not entitled to. It was actually part of the public right of way,” said Harrisburg Mayor Eric Pappenfuse.

This case is not the first misunderstanding of parking in Julia St., where several signs incorrectly mark stains as towing zones and a former shopkeeper affixed several handicap signs without the city’s permission.

It is unclear whether the towing company that took the car, Leahy’s Towing, knew the place was public. When FOX43 asked the company for a comment, they hung up.

“I think there was some confusion. I’m sorry,” said Mayor Pappenfuse. “I personally apologize for the people who came to the outdoor show and who were wrongly accused of parking.”

Chuck Farrell, the business owner who towed the car, said he had a parking license, and a police officer told him he could charge a fee for these jobs. When he found out that they were public, he paid the towing company to return the car.

Mayor Pappenfuse said he had spoken to the city police about the mistake and would work to continuously educate both the police and business owners about parking rights.

“Just something that requires constant dialogue and communication,” he said.

The unenforceable handicap signs are still on the building that now belongs to Farrell. He said he hasn’t had a chance to mine it since he bought the property six months ago.