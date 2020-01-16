Harrisburg Heat is back home after a long journey

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Local indoor soccer fans may need to withdraw. Here is some good news: The long road from Harrisburg Heat is over and it’s time to greet her at home this weekend. After more than a month on the road, they are back in the Farm Show Arena. They have only played two opponents in their eight games so far, and the club is looking forward to seeing home fans and facing new challenges.

“I’m excited and you fans, I want you to come out because it will be a great couple game,” said Heat Forward Jerjer Gibson. “We have something up our sleeve and you don’t want to miss it.”

The Heat currently ranks 4th with a record of 5-3. When a playoff run is coming, the time has come to take care of the business with an expanded home.

“Can we get this 9-3 record? Can we get 8: 4 that will be key,” said Pat Healey, Heat GM and head coach. “In my opinion, we have to win three out of four home games in the next two weeks.”

The Heat has home games on January 18, 19, 24 and 26.

