Harrisburg police ask for community help after three deaths and three injuries resulted in a group of violent activities

HARRISBURG, PA. – The Harrisburg police are dealing with a cluster of violent activities. There have been at least six incidents in the past week, three of which have turned into murder investigations.

It all started on January 25th. A 34-year-old man was killed by Benton on the 600 block. Later that day, a 28-year-old woman was found dead in the 1200 block of Oyler Street with traumatic head and neck injuries. On January 28, a 22-year-old man was killed on the 500 block on Curtain Street. Then, on January 30th, three men aged 21, 17 and 38 were shot in three separate shootings.

Sergeant Kyle Gautsch of the Harrisburg police says the shootings on the 30th could be linked. However, he is cautious that the investigation is still ongoing.

“It is unfortunate that it happens, but it does happen,” said Sgt. Gautsch. “And we will continue the investigation and do our best.”

Detectives have worked around the clock to investigate these crimes and are hoping for help from the community.

“We need community involvement to solve these problems and stop all of these things. Community involvement is a critical part of this research, ”said Sgt. Gautsch. “I think sometimes we forget that. The police can’t do this alone. We need community engagement and we need to help stop it. “

Sgt. Gautsch says the mentality of the conversation with the police means that the department is constantly trying to solve the problem. He says tips can always be submitted anonymously, and believes those who have information about these crimes will thrive.

“We have so many good members of the community,” said Sgt. Gautsch. “That they are able to look over it and put their foot down and say that this is no longer tolerable in our neighborhood.”

Sgt. Gautsch tells FOX43 that the department plans to monitor areas where these crimes are committed more closely.

