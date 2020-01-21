Harrisburg School District appoints provisional principal for the high school’s John Harris campus

HARRISBURG – Dr. Jay Butterfield, the former director of secondary education for the Lancaster School District, has been appointed interim director of the John Harris Campus at Harrisburg High School.

Harrisburg School District announced the announcement on Tuesday at its board meeting.

“We are excited to add Dr. Butterfield to our team as we look for the next director of the John Harris Campus,” said Dr. Chris Celmer, deputy district superintendent.

Dr. Butterfield temporarily occupies the position of former headmistress Jaimie Foster, who held this position for six months before the district decided to change leadership for the third time since 2019.

“The importance of stable leadership at John Harris is critical to the restoration of the Harrisburg School District, and so is this next job important,” added Celmer. “Someone with urban experience, a leader in transformation, someone who can take on a student body and staff to really lead and enable them to thrive.”

Before joining the Lancaster School District for 11 years, Dr. Butterfield holds senior positions at Wheatland Middle School, McCaskey East High School, Central York High School and Hempfield High School.

“The Lancaster school district is similar to the Harrisburg school district, and I am confident that we can make great progress together,” he said. “My work is based on mutual respect between pupils, adults and pupils as well as adults towards adults. I expect a safe and orderly environment in which the pupils are in class and learn on every school day.

“Teachers and staff work efficiently and effectively – with high expectations paired with compassion and where parents participate in the life of the school together.”

Dr. Butterfield’s first day at the high school’s John Harris campus is Thursday. His contract has a term of 90 days.

