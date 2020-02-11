Harrison Ford calls Trump a “son of a bitch” on the Jimmy Kimmel Show

Harrison Ford has Donald Trump on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Criticized and called the president “son of a bitch”.

The Star Wars actor made the comment when he appeared on the American TV show on February 10 to promote his new film, The Call of the Wild.

During the conversation, the 77-year-old star was given a mock poster for The Call of the Wild, which was made up of fake reviews of Donald Trump quotes instead of comments from critics.

Kimmel first asked the Indiana Jones actor whether he had “seen” the reviews of his new film.

The host then showed him the quotes from Trump’s “perfect call” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that triggered the impeachment investigation.

Trump was acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment process last week when he was acquitted of Congress’s obstruction and abuse of the power of his presidency.

One of the wrong reviews said “this call was perfect” while another was: “this was a perfect call”, “I call it a” perfect call “because it was”.

In response, Ford said to Kimmel, “This is the first thing the son-in-law has done for me … ever.”

Kimmel then mentioned his next guest, “Science Bob” Pflugfelder, and asked Ford to point out Trump’s stance on climate change.

Harrison Ford

“We don’t believe in science anymore,” he said before asking the audience, “Does nobody believe in science here anymore?”

The actor has previously spoken out against the Trump administration’s stance on environmental issues.

Ford received an award from the Environmental Charity Conservation International in 2017 and said: “The greatest threat today is not climate change, pollution, flooding or fire.

We have people who are responsible for important things and do not believe in science. “