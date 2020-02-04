Harrison Ford returns for the new Indiana Jones film, which is “not a fresh start”

Harrison Ford has been confirmed to resume his role as Indiana Jones in the franchise’s fifth film.

Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy reported to the BBC about the status of the much belated upcoming film on the BAFTAs red carpet.

“We’re working on getting the script where we want it and then we’re ready,” said Kennedy. Rumors that a new actor would take on the role have also been removed.

“Harrison Ford will be involved, yes,” Kennedy confirmed. “It’s not a restart. It’s a sequel.”

Ford has played the character since 1981 and has retained the role in all four films to this day – Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Temple of Destiny, The Last Crusade and The Crystal Skull.

The still-untitled fifth film from Indiana Jones 5 was originally scheduled to be released in July 2019, then was postponed to July 2020 and was finally discontinued on July 9, 2021 when Disney released a revised schedule.

The promise of a fifth installment has been on the agenda since the release of The Crystal Skull in 2008, but has only gotten going properly since 2015, Kennedy told Vanity Fair.

The details of the Indiana Jones 5 story have been kept secret so far – stay tuned for more when it gets shared.