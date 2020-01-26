Harrow Tyneholme’s ghost nursery that was abandoned and invaded

It’s pretty scary …

A ghostly nursery was a short walk from Harrow and Wealdstone train stations on an overgrown walkway.

On the side of a family planning clinic, there were two sets of abandoned buildings. One of these buildings was the large wooden hut where the Tyneholme nursery once stood.

The windows were closed, the litter was lying inside the building and the filing cabinets were left open.

There was also an abandoned playground, overgrown with weeds and the paint on the equipment was gone.

Michael Rosen, children’s novelist and author of 140 books, is one of the former students of this crèche. He was a children’s winner from June 2007 to June 2009.

He wrote We’s Going on a Bear Hunt, illustrated by Helen Oxenbury, in 1989, which won the Nestlé Smarties Book Prize in the same year and in the 0-5 age category.

He studied at Wadham College in Oxford, from which he graduated in 1969 and became a graduate intern at the BBC.

In the early 1970s, he presented a series on BBC school television called WALRUS (writing and learning, reading, understanding and speaking) before becoming a freelancer in 1972.

Mind Your Own Business was his first children’s poetry book and was published in 1974.

He is a patron of the Shakespeare Schools Foundation alongside Dame Judi Dench, who allows students from all communities, all backgrounds and all types of schools to perform in professional theaters.

A nursing home has since been built on the site of the crèche.

Below are some photos from a few years ago of what the abandoned nursery looked like, courtesy of Derelict London.

.