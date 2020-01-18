Harry and Meghan leave the royal family, will still benefit from Charles’ money

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they will no longer receive donations from taxpayers once they have given up royal life – but Papa’s Bank will continue to fund their preferred lifestyle, it is understood.

They are expected to continue to receive money from the Duchy of Cornwall via Prince Charles, which is currently estimated to be £ 2.3 million a year.

As part of today’s bomb announcement tonight that they are giving up their royal roles, Buckingham Palace revealed that Harry and Meghan would be giving up their sovereign grant money – which equates to around £ 100,000. per year.

They also promised to repay the £ 2.4 million amount of the sovereign grant that was used for their renovation of Frogmore Cottage.

Although he makes no mention of having been funded by Prince Charles, it is understood that he will continue to subsidize their expenses.

Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English said that Harry and Meghan will no longer receive public funding, “but will continue to receive funding from the Prince of Wales in private.”

Earlier, a former aide told the Daily Mail: “Prince Charles’ attitude is always to pay what is to be paid and to continue.

“It’s usually the path of least resistance when it comes to boys.”

However, Richard Kay of the Daily Mail reported that those familiar with some of the numbers that passed through the royal office at Clarence House say

One figure even went so far as to say that the money he spends, not only for Harry and Meghan but also to finance William and Kate, “emptied” him.

Officially, the brothers and their households are financed by the domain of the Duchy of Cornwall of Charles, but, in fact, the prince sometimes had to draw from his own private reserves.

At one point, he paid the Sussexes more than William and his family.

This figure should be roughly the same, with Harry and William each receiving around £ 2.5 million.

However, the Prince said that his funds were not inexhaustible and that there was a limit to how much and how much he could pay.

Insiders speak of the “hundreds of thousands of pounds” that the prince made available to furnish the couple’s house in Windsor after their decision to abandon Kensington Palace.

According to a source, the figures involved in the care of the two boys were recently reported to the prince by his accounting staff on several occasions.

“There is usually a raised eyebrow, but the Prince always signs them,” said the source.

He nevertheless specified that if he will continue to finance his sons, there may be, as a courtier said, “no blank check”.

The couple will now be free to make all the commercial transactions they like and seem to continue their “Sussex Royal” brand, even if they are no longer royal highnesses.

If Meghan were to start playing again, she could win a princely sum, since she won 3 million pounds by appearing in the American television series Suits.

A source said the couple would spend most of their time in North America and had not yet signed a trade agreement.

