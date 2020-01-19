Harry and Meghan must pay dearly to get away from royalty

It was, perhaps, the most important announcement about the future of the royal family in almost three decades.

And in a glimpse of the disaffection for tradition that was partly behind their decision, the public was informed of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to renounce their royal titles in an article on the page Instagram of the couple, at 6.30pm yesterday.

The post itself conveyed a sincere statement from the queen who seemed to speak as much of a loving grandmother as of a monarch concerned about the future of the royal family.

The Queen declared that she was “happy that together we have found a constructive and encouraging way for my grandson and his family”, following their wish “for a more independent life”.

A separate statement from Buckingham Palace revealed that the Duke and Duchess – who, according to the Queen, had “so quickly become a family” – would step down from royal office, including official military appointments, would relinquish her titles. royal highness. and no longer officially represent the monarch.

Here, the Sunday Telegraph details the main changes agreed within the framework of the agreement between the couple and their family, and their importance for the Duke and Duchess:

Securities

The Sussexes, who will now go through Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will give up their RHS style – which Prince Harry has had since his birth and Meghan since their marriage on May 19, 2018.

Some royal observers had predicted that the couple may be preparing to abandon the style after it appeared that their son Archie, born May 6 of last year, had received no title.

Joe Little, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, said: “The fact that Archie is not the Earl of Dumbarton or the HRH style makes me wonder if that was not already part of a larger master plan.”

Their house

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have indicated that they would spend the majority of their time in North America, but would keep Frogmore Cottage as their British base and pay commercial rent for the house.

Taxpayers paid £ 2.4 million to renovate the chalet, which the couple moved into just nine months ago – leaving Kensington Palace, which has only fueled rumors of a breakup Cambridges.

The couple agreed to reimburse the cost of restoring the sovereign subsidy to public funds.

Work on the Berkshire property has overflowed and it has been reported that the couple have constantly changed the design, which means that the builders are behind schedule.

Their new website sussexroyal.com says that the Duke and Duchess moved to Windsor for “various reasons” and that their former Nottingham Cottage residence in the grounds of Kensington Palace “could not accommodate their growing family”.

We are now expecting a short “transition period” during which the couple will split their time between Britain and Canada, before spending the majority of their time in North America.

The Duchess is on Vancouver Island with their eight month old son Archie and the Duke is expected to join her soon.

Military sponsorship

The announcement that the Duke of Sussex will lose his military patronage is a blow to the prestige he has enjoyed so far.

Prince Harry’s military titles and sponsorships include that of Captain General of the Royal Marines, a position he was said to be particularly proud of, having been appointed in December 2017, when he succeeded his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the role.

He will also lose the other military titles and patronages which were awarded to him since he made two tours in Afghanistan with the British army, where he reached the rank of captain.

They are: Honorary Air Commander RAF Honington; and Chief Commodore, Small Vessels and Diving.

Commonwealth

One of the major roles lost by the Duke of Sussex in his agreement with Buckingham Palace is the Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, who had been the subject of several tours abroad.

The Duke was appointed to the post by the Queen in 2018 to help young people use “Commonwealth platforms” to meet the social, economic and environmental challenges facing their generation.

It was a job that the sixth in line of the throne zealously pursued. Last year, he traveled to South Africa, Angola and Malawi for official diplomatic engagement in this role.

Prince Harry also saw him as part of his future work with his wife. In his first speech in April 2018, he said he was “incredibly grateful” that the woman he was about to marry joins him for the job.

The role of youth ambassador – his most prominent profile at the time – is considered particularly important due to the demography of the Commonwealth, with 60% of the population of its 53 member countries under the age of 30.

Despite Harry’s removal from the post, he and Meghan will remain president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, respectively.

security

Buckingham Palace will not comment on the couple’s future security arrangements, except to say that they will be determined by well-established risk assessments by the police and security services.

But experts have warned that taxpayers will have to fund police protection for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for years to come.

They fear that couples will continue to be threatened by terrorist groups, political fanatics and lonely addicts long after their separation from the royal family.

Dai Davies, who was head of Royal Protection from 1994 to 1998, said: “We don’t want Harry and Meghan to be followed, without protection, by paparazzi or people with fixation and we have to be sure that this protection is of the highest level. “

Ministers and senior police officers would be determined to avoid mistakes made about Diana, Princess of Wales, who in 1993 refused police protection, except when she was with her sons or was staying at the police station. Kensington Palace.

This left her relying on private security at other times, which led her to be in the hands of hotel security chief Ritz Henri Paul on the night of his death when their car broke down. run over into the Alma Bridge underpass as he tried to escape the photographers. .

What they can keep

As Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, the newly independent couple will retain many of their private sponsorships.

The Duchess, who has clearly indicated her intention to continue working on causes related to the empowerment of women, remains the patron of SmartWorks, a charity that provides clothing and mentorship to disadvantaged women looking for a job. .

She is also a patron of the National Theater, the Mayhew Animal Charity and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Prince Harry will continue to work with his main charities, including the Invictus and Sentebale Games, which help children affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Relatives include WellChild, which supports families caring for critically ill children, and African Parks, a conservation charity.

He remains 6th on the throne, with Archie Mountbatten-Windsor 7th. He is also expected to appear on several UK commitments before the new arrangement takes effect in the spring of 2020.

The future

What is to come for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remains uncertain, and many details remain to be agreed.

The SussexRoyal brand, under which they operate their social media, has already been protected by copyright, but the helpers were not able to say last night if they would keep it as non-active members of the royal family.

Experts pointed out that their official branding could allow them to earn millions as a direct result of their former status.

Buckingham Palace will no longer have any influence or oversight over the professional life of the Sussexes, leaving serious questions as to whether the couple can continue to function as “SussexRoyal”.

A source said the couple has yet to sign a business deal, and the couple’s foundation, which is slated to launch later this year, may also need to be renamed.

Although they are no longer automatically part of official public events, they are likely to appear on family occasions at the invitation of the Queen.

Helpers have not yet determined whether they will appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Color, at commemorative events or on occasions such as Royal Ascot.

Last night, the couple’s website, sussexroyal.com, released a promise to update “information about the roles and work of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex … in a timely manner”.

.