Harry and Meghan secretly deliver food parcels to sick people in LA

The prince and duchess of Sussex were praised for helping a California charity to feed the sick (photo: Getty)

Prince Harry and Meghan were handing out meals to the sick in Los Angeles, in their first known public activity since moving to California at the beginning of the coronavirus blockade in this state.

The couple, who officially stepped down as a senior member of the royal family, volunteered for the Angel Food Project for the first time on Sunday, providing food to those suffering from chronic illness.

“They were here on Easter Sunday and then surprised us on Wednesday,” said Communication Manager Anne-Marie Williams.

“They gave 20 to our clients and shook their worlds.”

Harry and Meghan moved to California with their son Archie at the beginning of the coronavirus blockade (Photo: Getty)

The prince and duchess of Sussex moved to California last month after announcing in January that they intended to quit royal life and “work to gain financial independence.”

They maintained a low profile, and their location is unknown among anecdotal reports that the couple live in Malibu.

Last week it turned out that they were planning to launch a wide-ranging non-profit organization called Archewell, focusing on mental health, education and well-being.

They said they wanted to “do something significant, do something that counts,” but they delayed disclosing the full details because of the pandemic. They said they would make another statement “in good time.”

The Angel Food project is the first charity that the couple has supported since they retired from their royal duties (Photo: Getty)

The Angel Food project, which provides medically adapted food to chronically ill people, seems to be the first charity publicly supported by the couple since their covert removal to the state.

Executive director Richard Ayoub said the couple’s faces were covered in masks, which means that most people “didn’t realize Meghan and Harry were delivering their food later”.

He said about their commitment: “We kept the conversation at ease, all I know is that they care about service and that they want to see Los Angeles through the Angel Food Project and through the philanthropy. “

The couple was informed about charity by their mother Meghan, who lives in LA, and they heard that the organization needs additional help during a pandemic.

“They are very mundane – very sweet and honest, and they are not at the ceremony at all. They insisted we call them Harry and Meghan, “Ayoub said.

Many clients of Project Angel Food are particularly susceptible to coronaviruses, and Ayoub said they hope the pair’s attention will help make donations at www.angelfood.org/covid19.

He added: “I keep my fingers crossed hoping that they will come back. We don’t know with all this advertisement. We hope, however, that they will come back. “

Prince Harry remained a royal charity with which he was already affiliated before he decided to leave royal life.

On Thursday, he expanded the families supported by WellChild, which helps seriously ill children.

He told them: “Full respect for each of you. It is difficult for everyone, but especially difficult for you. We hope that with this video we can make it clearer for the government and all other people who are in a “weak spot” and WellChild needs more help. “

