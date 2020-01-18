Harry and Meghan’s historic deal with the Queen

Late Saturday evening, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II and her family had an agreement with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, after the popular couple announced in January that they would give up their role as high-ranking kings would. The announcement began with a deeply personal message from the Queen stating that “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very beloved members of my family”, followed by a more prosaic description of the business by her staff at Buckingham Palace. (See the full explanation below.)

The deal is said to facilitate the transition of the couple from high-ranking full-time members of the House of Windsor to private members of the Queen’s family. Although Harry and Meghan wanted to develop a “progressive new role” within the monarchy, this idea proved unrealistic compared to the traditions of an old institution that was resistant to sudden changes.

However, it will also enable them to achieve their “financial independence” by entering into trade deals with companies with a value of more than $ 400 million.

The deal means that Harry and Meghan, who joined the royal family less than two years ago, will not use their royal styles of “His / Her Royal Highness,” although they will technically retain the titles (known as Harry, The Duke by Sussex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.) This was considered an essential prerequisite for a deal, otherwise there would be an inevitable conflict and an inevitable scandal if one of their sponsors or affiliates made bad news headlines US government impacted royal family. It is noteworthy that the announcement also says, “Although they can no longer officially represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made it clear that whatever they do will continue to uphold Her Majesty’s values.” So don’t expect Harry and infomercials Meghan or to see her pictures on butter churns or headphones.

The Sussexes’ idea of ​​being quasi-royal, of taking on some duties – perhaps royal trips – without being a full-time royal did not materialize. While they can keep their private patronages – Harry announced at the end of last week that iteration of his beloved Invictus games would be in Germany in 2022 – they resign from all other royal appointments that would include Harry’s relatively new role as captain general the Royal Marines.

In addition, the couple will pay the cost of renovating his home, Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle, to the Sovereign Grant, who will take care of the monarch’s official duties and some expenses for the rest of the family. This estimated $ 6 million cost has been highly controversial, especially as the work has been done to make them resident in their role as high-ranking kings. It is unclear whether there will be a regular rental agreement owned by the Crown Estate.

The reference to the other main costs, security around the clock, is deliberately avoided, with the exception that there is an independent process for determining needs. The couple may have to assume part or all of the costs, especially according to reports in the past few days that Prince Andrew will lose his security information after he retired from public service after his catastrophic interview due to his friendship with the convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein ,

The agreement will enter into force in spring 2020. Harry is currently still in the UK, where he is expected to take on more duties next week while Meghan and Archie are on Vancouver Island in British Columbia. The family is expected to reunite in Canada soon, even if the length of their stay is unclear.

Statement from HM The Queen

After months of discussions and recent discussions, I am pleased that we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family.

Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be loved members of my family.

I acknowledge the challenges they have faced through intense scrutiny over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life.

I would like to thank them for their dedicated work in this country, in the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud that Meghan has quickly become a member of the family.

It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life.

Statement from Buckingham Palace

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex thank Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support as they move on to the next chapter in their lives.

As agreed in this new agreement, they understand that they must step down from their royal duties, including official military appointments. They no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

With the Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronage and associations. Although they can no longer officially represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made it clear that everything they do will continue to uphold Her Majesty’s values.

The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles because they are no longer members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to pay back government grants for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their British family home.

Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of the security measures. There are well-established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security.

This new model will enter into force in spring 2020.