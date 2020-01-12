Harry and William were called to crisis talks by the Queen

Loading...

They never really know what the queen is thinking, because her real thoughts are always hidden behind about a dozen layers of royal protocols, decency and statement hats. That said, we have a pretty good idea that she’s mad at Prince Harry After this week’s events.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle The couple recently announced plans to retire from life as high-ranking members of the royal family and to campaign for financial independence. The couple managed to blind everyone – including the rest of the royal family.

“The talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to process. ”

Details of Harry’s and Meghan’s financial independence plan seem vague at best, and a number of questions remain unanswered – for example, who will pay for the 24-hour security that they will definitely need for the rest of their lives?

It looks like the queen has finally had enough, and according to the latest reports, she called the grandchildren on Monday to insult them well and try to sort everything out. A source close to the situation reported People The:

“The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have instructed their teams to work with the governments and offices of Sussexes to find workable solutions, and this is likely to take days, not weeks.”

It is unclear what this meeting will involve, but there will likely be at least one attempt to clarify their plan to become “financially independent”.

The couple also said they intend to share their time between North America and the UK, so the details of this plan are likely to be discussed as well.

As for the mysterious royal “source” who talked about the meeting, who could it be?

I have a few theories, but I think we have to wait and see what they have to say after Monday.