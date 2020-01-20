Harry Collett and Carmel Laniado present the new film “Dolittle” in Berlin | Carmel Laniado, Harry Collett

Harry collett and Carmel Laniado go out for the premiere of their film Dolitte held at Zoo Palast on Sunday January 19 in Berlin, Germany.

The young co-stars were joined by Dr. Dolittle himself, Robert Downey Jr.

A few days before, Carmel wrote a sweet message for Harry‘the birthday of.

“Happy birthday 🥳🥳 @ harrycollettactor Thank you for participating in this crazy adventure with me. You are the best screen partner I could wish for and always makes me laugh !! We have created so many memories and we will do so much more !!! The journey has only just begun… I know it !!! I can’t wait for everyone to see how incredibly talented you are !! Have the best day ❤️❤️✨, ”she wrote.

Harry stars like Tommy Stubbins in the film, while Carmel stars like Lady Rose.

Dolittle is currently in theaters in the United States and will be released in Germany on January 30.

