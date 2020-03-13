Harry falls for Jamie’s dangerous proposition

Photo: Peter Kramer (US Network) TV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one place.

The leap of faith is often symbolic, not literal. People who choose to rely on a higher power, themselves or someone else, hope that they make the right choice, armed with something other than what they think is the right choice. Leaping for college-aged Jamie Burns or Nick Haas is not a real, physical thing. Halfway through the episode’s many drawbacks, Nick and Jamie were standing on the bridge; Nick pulls out his pants, Jamie chooses a set of colors and colors and tells Nick that he jumps. By the end of the episode, Jamie, a college-age, did the same. And last but not least – the modern Harry makes a leap of faith, ending with a living burial. To quote another show that focuses on the nature of man’s inner existence: These intense pleasures have violent endings.

Part VI takes the opportunity to look at the origins of Nick and Jamie’s Nietzsche friendship, the development of a pirate garden that will return to use after 20 years. Where they meet in a philosophy class, where there are 100% angry people, “Isn’t the idea of ​​a powerful God a logical fallacy?” other students close their eyes. (Man, these guys were the worst, didn’t they?) Although Nick’s acting as a catalyst for James’ extreme tendencies is not surprising. These scenes play as little or as little as you can imagine, and while director Radium Cheung keeps them washed away in the silent color scheme of the past, there is nothing to distinguish them from the predictable character research elements. .

Fortunately, events in Dorchester are moving so fast that the flashbacks are not stopping the pace. Harry turns to Leela, who has only one thing in his mind, breaking the orders to stay out of the way and stick to his desk: “Has he done this?” The detective confirms her fears – yes, her husband killed a man, but we do not know why. Leela has been photographed by an insane guy, though he has never been angry in all of his history, even if it seems like a proper response to his relationship. It looks like a red flag for itself – who is never angry? “But it doesn’t help Harry’s business.” Of course, Harry is looking for a magic bullet to determine if any trauma is driving Jamie, and as Sony says, it can’t. “What if nothing happened? Just a life. Small things. “He offers to set Jamie’s life out of quiet desperation – a person who just wants to see and hear and not get caught up in the normal streams and currents of his life. can’t stop the noise.

It is not in any position to assess who Sony is and who is not in a sound mindset. In this episode, the artist reveals his dangerous obsession with originality and intensity: When Jamie enters his home, he calls the cops, knows that the shotgun is a killer, knows he is a killer, lowers his weapon, and asks for a strip. walks naked and next to him, taking photos and trying to seize the inner life he thought was hiding. Sonia has upset her emotional turmoil; it’s not the action of someone who wants to stay away from this drama. Instead, it is the logical end of Jamie’s distraction that begins to photograph Jamie from afar, not only getting in touch with her, but also starting to photograph Jamie. Not surprisingly, he is not surprised when he appears and immediately walks; Sonia hung on the door, greeted with “welcoming visitors.”

In contrast, Leela is trying to keep some distance from her divorced wife as she finds it difficult to bend her head around the idea that the man hides deep in her husband. The scenes with Jamie and Leela are the most disturbing, and the sections between Matt Bomer and Parisa Fitz-Henley do an excellent job of conveying the intimacy that lies beneath the failed exchange. At any moment, even when confessed to the crime, for the sake of paradise, the two actors illuminate the connection between two people who do not understand how they ended up here. He is frustrated and frightened, keeping his emotions in check and connecting with the inevitable care he still feels for this man; he is treacherous and angry, desperate to restore the foundation garden he knows he is hanging with a rope. When it comes to a silent auction against Jamie Leela’s wishes, it is painful to watch the teacher lose his cool and leave his friend Brian with his wife, already turning the public performance into a disaster.

But for all the visible attention to Jamie’s mind, Harry and his demons are the true unknown of this story. Last week I told Harry this season was the focus of research, with the long-running story of Jamie Burns just getting renewed intensity through Harry’s inaccessibility to this ubermensch orbit. Their unbreakable family gardens undoubtedly contribute to her choice – her family is no longer coming for Thanksgiving, thanks to Harry’s attack on Cemie in front of Eli’s grandson Eli – but only because Harry sees elements of his own pain in Jamie. causes them to do something stupid, such as being dragged into a reluctant coffin.

Harry was always looking for something more intense and more extreme than the everyday life we ​​all live in. Chapter One was the case that BDSM returned, a blow to their marriage. In the second season, it dawned on one thing that didn’t work out that if it wanted to sink into the depths of a strange cult, the other would not. Now, Harry Ambrose joins Cemie in a lively, fear-inspiring death, hoping to be on the other side of the waking Jamie. He probably did not believe that the respiratory tract had been removed, but you cannot deny that he created something awake inside it. Harry’s life or death situation is probably not fatal (I don’t think he really wants to kill him, he just wants one of the recent deaths that Nick and his enlightenment have found), but may be the last nail in the coffin for trusting Jamie.

Critical observations

“Here we walk around prickly pears.” For all those who want to read T.S. Eliot’s “Men of the Pit” is a perfect poem about stagnation, inertia and a feeling of being trapped.

The night scene where Sonia and Jamie disrobes for him was my favorite scene of the episode. Charged in a dark, reptile and weird way, it’s like something in the David Cronenberg movie.

I also liked the touch of Jamie’s confession to the crime he was given as a request for Harry to attend the funeral.

Kudos dubbed the actors who dug up the actors to recreate the images of young Jamie and Nick, resembling Bomer and Messina. And their voices have been overstated by older actors, aren’t they? There is no way for them to sound the same.

I couldn’t even take the overdose of Emma and Adderall. The poor boy, even the show, looks at him as the next one.

I’m always weird when the supposed radicals say, “We’re on the wrong path, we don’t care about anyone.” People are always unhappy, Jamie. This capitalism is a system that does not cause dissatisfaction. People always need more. Hell, Nick was a good capitalist before his death, no?

