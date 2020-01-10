Harry Hains died in Los Angeles at the age of 27

Loading...

This article deals with mental health. If you have any problems, please call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or Suicide Call Back Service at 1300 659 467 if you have thoughts of suicide. If you are in immediate danger, call 000.

Australian actor Harry Hains, that appeared in TV shows including The OA and American horror storydied in los Angeles at the age of 27.

The tragic news was confirmed overnight by his former mother neighbours star Jane Badlerwho posted a tribute to her son on her Instagram account. She wrote:

“My beautiful son died on January 7th. He was 27 and had the world at his feet. Unfortunately, he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark seemed too short. I will miss you every day in my life, Harry. “

Harry Hains was born in Melbourne and had settled in London and New York before moving to Los Angeles recently.

He was also a model and musician who appeared under the name Antiboy, He appeared in the hotel Season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology horror series American Horror Story.

Hains identified as a gender fluid and once said publication Boys from girls: “I know I was born male, but I don’t think I represent what it means to be a man. I think we should be what we want.”

A funeral service is taking place for him this weekend in Los Angeles.

Image:

Getty Images / Michael Bezjian