Harry Kane, the star of Tottenham, shares a video in which he stretches the injured Achilles tendon just a few weeks after the operation

Harry Kane delighted Tottenham fans when he showed a video of himself stretching his injured Achilles tendon a few weeks after the operation.

The striker from Tottenham Hotspur and England was suspended for four months when he tore his Achilles tendon against Southampton earlier this month.

Harry Kane was barred from Tottenham indefinitely

Although coach Jose Mourinho told talkSPORT that the club was not looking for a short-term solution in the January transfer window, the club has been associated with people like Edinson Cavani and Krzysztof Piatek in recent weeks.

With Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud likely unlikely to cross the Thames and return to North London, it seems that Kane Mourinho brought a welcome relief on the eve of the transfer window closing.

The 26-year-old filmed himself on Twitter with a resistance band on his injured left leg as he did some arduous stretches.

Kane showed no signs of pain and was able to fully extend the leg. It caught the attention of several fans on social media.

Kane showed his flexibility, even though he had looked at it only weeks ago

Not only will Kane miss a number of games for Spurs in the Champions League, but he will also miss England’s friendly matches against Italy and Denmark in late March.

It is the latest in a long line of headaches for Mourinho, who has already left midfielder Moussa Sissoko after knee surgery until April.

In addition to Tanguy Ndombele and left-back Ben Davies, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is recovering from his injury.