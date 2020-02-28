Harry Kinds Dives Deep in ‘Falling’ Video – Check out!

Harry Types is acquiring deep.

The 26-yr-old High-quality Line superstar unveiled the tunes movie for “Falling,” which was produced on Friday (February 28).

Shots: Test out the most recent pics of Harry Variations

The online video was directed by Dave Meyers, who Harry previously worked with for the “Adore You” audio video clip. He also executed the track for the initially time on tv at the 2020 BRIT Awards previous week.

He a short while ago rendered a lover hysterical when he gave her tickets to his tour. Observe what occurred!

Look at the new music movie for “Falling” and examine the lyrics inside…

Pictured below: Harry Styles grabs an early evening meal with mates on Thursday (February 27) in New York Town.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/olGSAVOkkTI" width="500"></noscript>