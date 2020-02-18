[harry-kinds-robbed-at-knifepoint-in-london-on-valentine’s-working-day]

LONDON — Harry Models was robbed at knifepoint in London more than the weekend, ABC News has acquired.

Without the need of confirming the victim’s id, the Metropolitan Police Assistance reported that they had been investigating studies of a theft that occurred in London’s Hampstead neighborhood around 11: 30 local time Friday evening.

Law enforcement explained the victim was a guy in his 20s who was approached by one more man and threatened with a knife. The target handed above money and was not injured, law enforcement reported.

No arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is ongoing.

The robbery, very first noted by British media retailers, did not halt 26-calendar year-aged Types from undertaking Tuesday night at the Brit Awards, where he was nominated for best male solo artist and album of the calendar year.

ABC Information contributed to this report.