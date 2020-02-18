[harry-kinds-walks-brit-awards-2020-carpet-soon-after-knifepoint-mugging-studies]

Harry Designs is seeking excellent in his pearls!

The 26-year-aged entertainer stepped out 2020 BRIT Awards at The O2 Arena on Tuesday (February 18) in London, England. He’ll be undertaking tonight at the show.

About the weekend, reports started emerging that Harry experienced been mugged! The DailyMail is reporting that on Valentine’s Working day, Harry was “confronted and threatened by a gentleman who pulled a knife on him.”

The robber seemingly demanded income from Harry and he complied and “played it cool” but is “shaken up.” So far, this report has not been verified and Harry himself has not spoken out about this story.

We hope Harry is all right!