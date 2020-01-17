Harry Maguire becomes the new captain of Man Utd after Solskjaer confirms that Marcus Rashford MISS could hit Liverpool

Harry Maguire was named Manchester United’s new captain just six months after joining Leicester’s Red Devils.

Maguire, under contract for £ 80m this summer, will take the armband off current skipper Ashley Young. The full-back is expected to leave Old Trafford this month.

Milan’s Internazionale has signed an agreement with Man United to sign Young and will fly to a doctor in Italy this week.

Ole Gunnars Solskjaer confirmed Maguire’s appointment on Friday.

“Harry came in and wore the captain’s armband and he will continue to wear it,” said Solskjaer during his press conference outside Liverpool.

“He was a leader in the group and I wasn’t surprised, but impressed with his leadership skills.”

In the meantime, Solskjaer doubted that Marcus Rashford had sustained a back injury on Sunday when he met Premier League leaders.

Rashford had a broken appearance in the FA Cup win against Wolves during the week, which may have cost him the chance to play at Anfield.

Solskjaer added: “We will give him the absolute time, but I will not hold my breath.

“I would think that he’s probably not done yet, but he still has 48 hours left, so let’s see.”